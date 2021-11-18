Stillman pulls away late to hand Dalton State loss in SSAC basketball opener

Stillman College pulled away from Dalton State College late to hand the Roadrunners a 79-73 defeat in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Thursday in the Southern States Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
After a tie at 65 with five minutes left, Stillman (5-0, 1-0 SSAC) scored nine of the next 11 points to drop Dalton State (5-3, 0-1 SSAC).
Dalton State lost despite hittinh 8 of 14 3-pointers. Nasir Cassell made three of those and had 15 points, while C.J. Perry hit four for 12 points.
Mohammed Abubakar led Dalton State with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jahir Joyner scored 11.
Stillman's Ladarius Carter scored 25 to lead all scorers.
The Roadrunners trailed 36-29 at halftime. The two teams exchanged the lead in the early going before Stillman went on an 8-0 run to take a 21-12 advantage at the 11:32 mark of the first quarter.
Dalton State closed the deficit to as little as one, but another extended scoring stretch — this one a 9-0 run — got Stillman a 10-point advantage before the Roadrunners cut the advantage to seven at half.
The Roadrunners opened the second half strong and had the game tied by the time both teams reached 38 with 16:45 left. The margin never grew to more than five for either side as the lead changed hands as time dwindled under 10 minutes left in the game. That changed with the late Stillman run.
Dalton State returns home for an SSAC contest against Blue Mountain Saturday at 2 p.m.
