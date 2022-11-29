Dalton State College erased a six-point late deficit to grab a lead with just four seconds left against Southern States Athletic Conference foe Stillman Tuesday.
After the hosts went scoreless for the final 2:33 of play, Stillman’s Tomias Brand drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing to sink Dalton State 71-69 Tuesday.
After Brand made a layup to put Dalton State (4-4, 1-2 SSAC) behind 68-62 with 2:33 left, the Roadrunners chipped back in and gave themselves an opportunity to win before the late Stillman (4-3, 1-1 SSAC) winner.
Brad Milliorn hit a 3-pointer with 1:41 to go to cut it to 68-65.
A pair of potential tying-3-pointers were missed, but Stillman missed the free throws that would have iced the game.
Donavan Miller hit a driving runner to cut the score to 68-67 with 11 seconds left, and, after Stillman again came up empty from the free throw line, Miller sprinted up the floor and was fouled on a short shot with just four seconds left.
Miller calmly sank both the equalizing and the would-be winning free throw to give Dalton State the lead.
Stillman inbounded to Derrick Finklea, who jetted up the floor and passed off to Brand for the winner.
Miller’s 15 points for Dalton State were matched by Jacquez Fountain, who hit three from 3-point range. Carterius Evans scored eight, while Dalton High School graduate Franklin Almonte scored six and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Brand led Stillman with 20 points.
Neither team held a huge lead in the game. Dalton State led by 10 in the first half and settled for a 35-29 advantage at half. Stillman’s largest advantage was seven.
Dalton State plays another road SSAC game on Thursday, when the Roadrunners travel to Marietta to play Life.
Tuesday’s game kicked off a stretch of seven straight games away from home for Dalton State. The Roadrunners are back at home for a Jan. 5 game against Blue Mountain.
