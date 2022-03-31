Jody Ridley grew up on the Murray County bank of the Conasauga River with a knack for working with his hands and wanting to drive fast.
“I was born about a hundred yards up there on top of the hill, at home, and live within 200 yards from where I come into the world,” he said earlier this month at his garage on Highway 52. “I’ve always had an interest in cars. A friend of mine got a go-kart and I got into that. I didn’t start out to race, it just happened and I done real well in it, I was 21 or 22. But all you got was a trophy or something like that. I raced two or three years, and did a little drag racing, too.”
Ridley, who will turn 80 in May, continued in the sport and eventually got more than trophies — he made a living and became a racing legend in Georgia and throughout the country. He as well as his late brother Biddle are both in the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame, and took their stock cars far and wide to race in NASCAR. Jody won the Mason-Dixon 500 in Dover, Delaware, in the Winston Cup series in 1981, and has 580 career feature wins in several categories across 16 states.
Jody Ridley’s career began humbly, but didn’t take long to gear up.
“This friend of mine, Truman Padgett, talked me into building a stock car,” he recalled. “He was a local racer and told me I needed to try that since I’d done so well in go-karts. I did, and I started off winning right off; I built the engines. When I was young, I’d hang around the garage and watch a mechanic building engines. I had already built a bunch of motors myself before I got into racing. I picked it up, and was kinda self-taught. I was always liking to work with something mechanical. I worked on street rods, too.
“Everybody back then had 409s or 406s (engine sizes). We had a 409 Chevrolet and I had a ‘58 Ford of my own with a four-speed and all that. But I built a ‘55 Ford out and done well right off with it. This went on for a couple of years and I done so good at it I could make a living at it. But I didn’t set out to do that, I was just successful at it.”
Ridley said he already had a lot of the tools he needed to work on cars, so he was equipped for the world of racing.
“I had my own shop — now the highway (Maddox Parkway) comes right through the center of where it sat,” he noted.
In 1972, Ridley began racing in the Winston Cup, NASCAR’s premier event for more than 30 years. He won a match race to make the cut, and finished fifth in his first race. He was NASCAR’s Rookie of the Year in 1980 at age 37. Runners-up were Lake Speed, Kyle Petty and Slick Johnson. The late Dale Earnhardt had won the award in 1979.
Ridley was fifth overall in the points standings in 1981 when he won the Mason-Dixon 500.
“That was with just one race car,” he said. “All the other teams had several cars. I didn’t want to tear up my race cars because I was the one that had to fix ‘em!”
Ridley called the senior circuit of stock car racing “a constant grind.”
“If I blew a motor, I might go without sleep for two days getting it fixed,” he said. “And after a race where we were in the car for eight or nine hours, I’d drive back home, like from Dover, after that. On Mondays, I’d rest up and then Tuesday do what I had to do to get ready for the next race. We’d leave for the next race on Wednesday.”
Ridley said he not only knew the famous Elliott family from Dawsonville, but raced for them.
“I drove for his dad at Rockingham. Bill was 12 years old and didn’t want to go to the race, but I talked him into it,” he said. “The first engine Ernie Elliott ever built for NASCAR was mine.”
When Biddle Ridley quit racing, Bill Elliott took his No. 9 and used it himself.
Jody Ridley was asked if he was ever involved in a serious wreck.
“No, I wasn’t, I raced 39 years and never got hurt,” he said. “I guess I was lucky, because I was on the track at times when a couple of other drivers were killed in a crash. One of them swerved right in front of me before he hit the wall. But I did wreck Bill Elliott’s car at Daytona.”
What was it like driving on the big tracks, including super speedways, in NASCAR?
“The first couple of times it was intimidating, because you’re going 200 miles per hour,” he noted. “Then you get used to it and just keep the (gas) pedal on the floorboard.”
‘Country boys’ at Daytona
Jody’s son Anthony recalled a memorable race at Daytona where his father impressed the competition — and a security guard.
“We did it for a living, that’s what we had to do to eat,” he pointed out. “It was just part of my growing up, and he’s always been my hero. He did it the right way, he raced clean. All the years he raced, he never got caught cheating and that’s a big thing right there. I said, ‘Daddy, we know these (other race teams) are doing this, why are we not doing it?’ and his comment to me was ‘I want to get up Monday morning after I get home from racing and be able to look at myself in the mirror.’ He went about it the right way, him and Biddle.”
Anthony said his father is known far and wide in the world of racing.
“If you know anything about short-track racing, you can go anywhere in the country and mention Chatsworth, Georgia, and it’s ‘Hey, do you know Jody Ridley?’ Daddy’s quiet and simple and he went about his business, but he’s 24/7,” he remarked.
Anthony was asked about those long rides home from NASCAR’s far-flung tracks.
“I don’t know if it was the adrenaline for driving, or he was studying what he could do to make his race car better for the next time we was there,” he said of his father’s endurance. “That happened a bunch. I’d usually get it (the steering wheel) about 2:30 or 3 o’clock in the morning! He’d drive till he got ready to lay down. That happened a lot — when he got through driving (in the race), he’d be the first one in the (driver’s) seat on the way home.
“That’s just the way it was. I miss it in a way, but to go back and to live that hard life and make it again? No. The game’s changed so much now, you couldn’t do it like we did it. Corporate dollars have changed the sport for good, for better or worse.”
Anthony gave an example of when some “country boys” from Murray County ran at Daytona in 1986.
“We go to Daytona after getting a phone call two weeks before the race,” he remembered. “The Raymoc Racing Team owned the car we ran. It was a Ford Thunderbird and they were running a Pontiac GM with their primary team, and built a Ford to pressure them for more money. We ran the car twice and outran their primary car at both Daytona and Atlanta. Well, all we had was an open trailer and we borrowed a truck. The (state Department of Transportation) had taken my father’s garage and built a new highway through there. We had my grandpa’s tractor barn, and we converted it into a little shop.
“So we finished the Winston Cup preparation — at the tractor shop — and drove it with an open trailer to the Daytona 500. We went through the gate there, and the security guards pointed us toward the ARCA (Automobile Racing Club of America) garage. Back then, the ARCA series cars had to park outside (because) it’s not Winston Cup.”
Anthony happened to be driving the truck pulling the open trailer.
“I said, ‘No, we’re a Cup driver.’ He looked around, saw that open trailer and said, ‘OK, y’all go over there.’ I told him, ‘You’ll know who we are when we leave here.’ That’s how much confidence I had!” he said. “So we’d put a crew together from Chatsworth, and when the race was over we wound up running 11th in the Daytona 500 on a one-shot deal within a two-week period of time. We came out the gate, and the same security guard was there — he stood at attention and saluted us! We went down there with an open trailer, borrowed an F-350 pickup truck to haul the race car to the Daytona 500 and competed in it — a bunch of country boys from Chatsworth.
“You can’t do that anymore — that’s the last time you’ll ever see that again.”
After retiring from the racing scene in 2000, Jody Ridley now does “mostly motor work” on street rods at his garage.
“I’m restoring a couple now,” he said. “I’ve got a ‘66 Ford pickup that I’ve had tore apart since 1982, and I’m just now getting around to putting it back together — it’s only got around 60,000-something on it! That’s the thing about racing, I just didn’t have the time. I just never got it back together. ‘’
People from Chatsworth and Murray County remember the Ridley racing team. Following are some posts from the “You know you’re from Dalton/Chatsworth, Georgia when ...” and “What’s going on in Chatsworth, Ga?” Facebook pages:
- Cherie Swilling Childs: “We lived down the road from them. Me and my two brothers walked to his house and watched him work on this race car once. We didn’t realize he was famous back then.”
- Chuck Grant: “Oh yes, he was our hometown hero. When he subbed for Bill Elliott it was amazing!”
- Shane Cloer: “Jody is legend, period. Not just a great from our area, but one of the greatest all-time anywhere. This area was a hotbed for motorsport talent, with other greats like Dale Singleton (super-motorcycle champ) and Tammy Kirk (motorcycle flat track icon, and NASCAR All-Pro short-track series and truck series driver). But Jody was the one they idolized growing up that helped influence their success.”
- Terry Holden: “I remember him racing at Sugar Creek dirt track back in the early 1970s. He was driving a Ford Falcon and he was very good. I was there the night they announced Jody wasn’t going to race and a lot of the people in the stands left.”
- Sue Gilley: “My best friend’s husband used to race over at Alabama Motor Speedway and so did Jody and Snooks DeFore. Every time I went to Columbus to visit, we’d take all our boys and go to the races. Those were the good old days for sure.”
- Debbie Barnes: “Yes, I remember Jody! My brother, J.C. McGill, raced go-karts with him at the track off Chatsworth Highway.”
- Nancy McDaniel Shipley: “I lived in Missouri the year he won Rookie of the Year. It was so sweet for this homesick girl to have my hometown of Chatsworth being represented by a winner!”
These days in a more laid-back lifestyle, Jody Ridley most enjoys driving his cars to the “cruise-ins” that have become popular, and talking about racing. When asked how he keeps in shape, he had a ready answer.
“I walk an hour every day — now I do three mile an hour!” he said with a laugh, giving a thumbs-up sign.
