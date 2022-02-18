TUNNEL HILL — The Northwest Whitfield High School girls basketball team remembered last year’s defeat to Pickens in the Region 7-4A finals, and the Lady Bruins wanted redemption in the finals again against the same team on Friday.
A couple of players that were still in middle school this time last year helped their older teammates get that redemption.
A pair of phenomenal freshmen made the big offensive plays down the stretch in a 36-25 win as second-seeded Northwest (19-9) ended the 21-game win streak of top-seeded Pickens (23-3) to win the Region 7-4A championship.
“It was amazing,” said freshman Sloan Pender. “It’s very much an honor to play with the seniors. They lift us up.”
“The seniors wanted this game,” said fellow freshman Kennedy Baker. “We wanted to win it for them.”
With Pickens leading 22-20 early in the fourth, the young Lady Bruins made their move.
Pender drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Northwest the lead. Then, she hit another. Pickens then chased Pender off the 3-point line, so she drove, got fouled and hit two free throws.
“I just tried to compose myself,” Pender said. “The crowd is roaring, but you have to get back and play good defense on the other end.”
As Pender went to the line, the student section chanted “She’s a freshman.”
Then it was Baker’s turn. A snaking drive resulted in a layup through a foul. She then hit another layup with 1:20 to go to give Northwest a 33-22 lead after a 13-0 freshman driven run.
“We were just trying to find something that worked,” Northwest coach Bob Williams said. “Pickens does a great job on defense and we were having a hard time scoring. Those plays were just huge. It got us the lead and we were able to hold it from there.”
The Lady Bruins were able to hold that lead thanks to suffocating defense after a halftime defensive adjustment.
Northwest placed Emma Hayes on a face-guard of Pickens guard Caroline Mullins.
The move, paired with good team-wide defense, paid off. Northwest held Pickens to just three points in the second half until Pickens was able to coax in a late 3-pointer.
“She’s been our best defender all year,” Williams said of Hayes. “She did a heck of a job not letting her get open.”
Neither team got a lot of open looks on offense in a physical game, but Pickens, after scoring early in the third quarter, was held without a field goal for almost 15 minutes of game time. Northwest turned the score from a 22-18 deficit at the end of the third quarter to a 35-22 lead with under a minute left.
Northwest was the team struggling to score in the first half. Pickens led 11-4 after the first quarter and 19-12 at halftime.
The Dragonettes, after winning their last 21 straight — including two to Northwest — couldn’t muster the offense it needed in the second half to win a 22nd game.
Baker led Northwest with 11 points, while Pender scored nine. Whitley Chumley scored seven.
Northwest heads into the playoffs as the region champion and its top seed. The Lady Bruins draw Region 5-4A’s Mount Zion in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, which start Tuesday.
