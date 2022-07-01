Students from local dojo compete at Battle of Champions

Students from Christ Centered Martial Arts, which has dojos in Rocky Face and Chatsworth, recently competed in the 34th Annual Battle of Champions martial arts tournament in Ringgold. Several students placed in their respective age groups. Front row, from left, are Taylor Marlow, Janae Griffin (first in fighting), Cheyden Parks (fourth in fighting), Braxton Dennison (third in fighting), Matthew Marlow (third in fighting, fourth in forms), Joshua Marlow (second in fighting) and Carson Bandy (first in fighting). Second row, are Ronni Autry (fifth in forms, fighting and weapons) and Samuel Griffin (fourth in forms, second in fighting). Back row, coach Kevin Sawyers, Rebecca Shady (second in fighting and forms), T.J. Parks (first in forms, second in fighting), Rick Autry (second in fighting), Jeffrey Griffin (first in forms and fighting), Anthony McCalley (second in continuous fighting), coach Sara Johnson and chief instructor Robert Leamon. Not pictured are Sally Parks (third in fighting) and Ethan Shady (third in fighting).