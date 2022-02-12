During Sunday’s Super Bowl, as the camera pans to show Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, you might catch a glimpse of one of Dalton’s own on the sidelines.
Carter Crutchfield, a Dalton native and Dalton High School graduate, is the Rams’ assistant to the head coach. After taking the job in September — his first with an NFL team — Crutchfield will be on the sidelines as the Rams battle the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.
“It’s still so surreal to me,” Crutchfield said. “This is my first year working in the NFL, and there are many more people before me that worked countless years without ever making it to the Super Bowl.”
As McVay’s assistant, most of Crutchfield’s duties occur before the games. Crutchfield helps sort out the logistics of managing an NFL roster and coaching staff throughout practice time.
“I work with coach McVay on a daily basis, and really the coaching staff as a whole, to just try to make their daily lives easier,” Crutchfield.
After a weekly meeting with McVay, Crutchfield helps build a schedule and practice plans for the Rams as they prepare for their upcoming opponent.
Speaking last week, Crutchfield said that preparations for the Super Bowl were sure to be as in-depth as usual for the detail-oriented McVay.
“I figure out what his vision is for the week, and then my job is to make sure that everyone else in the building is on the same page,” Crutchfield said. “I just do what I can to help make sure everything is going smoothly.”
“He’s such a football guy,” Crutchfield said of McVay. “He’s at peace when he is watching film and able to scheme. I try to make sure I take as much as I can off of his plate to allow him to do what he does best.”
It was working with McVay that drew the 2009 Dalton High School graduate into the NFL and to the Rams.
After a standout career as a defensive back for the Catamounts, Crutchfield played collegiately at Tennessee Tech as a wide receiver. After college, he caught on as director of football operations for Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2013, made the jump to recruiting coordinator at Austin Peay in 2016 and was named the chief of staff for the football program at UNC-Charlotte in 2019.
“I learned really quickly,” Crutchfield said of his time rising through the ranks of managing college football programs. “You’re really thrown into the fire. I enjoyed the relationships and the recruiting process.”
At each of those steps, Crutchfield followed Will Healy, who was an assistant at UTC before being hired as the head coach at Austin Peay and the same position at Charlotte.
In the NFL, and with McVay, Crutchfield saw an opportunity to find another mentor.
“It was a hard decision,” Crutchfield said of leaving his career in college. “There is a part of you as a competitor that wants to reach the pinnacle of what you are doing, and obviously the NFL is the pinnacle. It’s the ultimate challenge. I really wanted to get to this level and just see what the future would hold.”
The opportunity presented itself just before the start of the NFL season.
“When it was the Rams that called me was really the most appealing thing,” Crutchfield said. “Getting to be around him in the interview process, I knew immediately that he was someone I wanted to come work for.”
Crutchfield started Sept. 1, 11 days before the Rams opened the 2021-22 season in a game against Chicago.
No matter how many high-profile games Crutchfield gets to be a part of in his burgeoning NFL career, he says he owes it all to the seeds planted back in Whitfield County.
“I was a ball-boy in fifth grade for Dalton High School the year that they went to the state championship game,” Crutchfield said. “That really just formed my love of football.”
“I’ve been to a lot of different places and been a part of a lot of big games, but there’s still nothing quite like Friday night under the lights at Harmon Field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.