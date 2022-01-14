When Chris Tipton took over as Murray County High School's girls basketball head coach in July, he saw a program with a lid on it.
"When I took the job, I was like 'Gosh, how come the Murray girls haven't been good?'" Tipton said.
The Murray girls won the state championship in 1965 and had several good playoff teams near the turn of the century, but no member of the current Lady Indian team was yet born for the last Lady Indian playoff appearance in 2000. No team in the last 15 years won more than 11 games in a season.
None of Tipton's players had experienced team success in high school, so they didn't know they could do it, he said.
"We felt like it was a lid put on them that they're only going to be so good every year because that's what they do," Tipton said. "We're trying to take the lid off of a program that has had an 11-win lid on it for 15 years."
The mission for the Lady Indians was simple: Pry that lid off.
So far in 2021-22, they've launched that lid into another county.
Murray County sits at 13-3 ahead of a region showdown at undefeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe tonight. The only region loss so far for Murray was a 60-55 defeat to LFO earlier this season, the closest a team has been to upending the Lady Warriors.
"I think we've really proved ourselves this year and I hope we keep doing that going forward," said junior guard Ella Dotson.
After several consecutive losing seasons, the Lady Indians, in their first year under Tipton, have broken through with a great shot at competing for the region championship and the program's first playoff appearance in 22 years.
"We had the talent here, we had a great group of kids and an awesome school, but they just needed the lid taken off of them, kind of letting them know that 'hey, it's OK to have success,'" Tipton said. "With that comes an incredible amount of work."
The lid analogy, Tipton said, comes from a talk he saw by Steve Harvey, a comedian and speaker who is known for hosting the game show "Family Feud."
The conceit is that if you take a flea and put it in a jar with a lid, it will jump and hit the top of the jar until it trains itself to jump just high enough that it won't hit anymore.
"When he first introduced the idea, we were a little confused," Dotson recalls. "He told us that this is our year. We've had a new coach every year, and they always say that. But coach Tipton meant it."
Take the lid off has become a rallying cry for the team. The warmup shirts that the girls wear prior to games reads "#TakeTheLidOff" across the back, and the same moniker is used on the team's social media accounts.
"They've bought in, and you can tell," Tipton said. "The talent's been here. They needed someone to come in and believe in them."
Two main cogs of that talent are Dotson and fellow junior Mattie Nuckolls, a forward. The two have averaged double-digits in scoring for the last couple of seasons to help keep the Lady Indians afloat.
"We've played together since we were about five, between travel ball and everything," Dotson said of Nuckolls. "Since we started our freshman year, we've always felt like we've had so much weight on our shoulders. This year, coach Tipton has really emphasized being a team and knowing that everybody has their part, and I feel like that has sparked everyone on the team."
Not much about the roster has changed, other than a few key players getting older and more experienced. Kiersten Hixson, a starter for this year's squad, transferred from Coahulla Creek before this school year.
"We're just kind of speaking that into them, and they're working their tails off," Tipton said.
"Now we know Alyssa (Usrey) is going to knock down every three she takes," Dotson said. "Natalie (O'Neal) is going to get every rebound and Audra (Leonard) is going to play the best defense on the team."
Dotson said the improved team is already turning heads in the community.
"Especially at Murray, it feels like everyone just showed up for the boys games," Dotson said. "You can see it in the crowds now, they're showing up for us, and that's exciting."
Now that the 11-win lid has been shattered, the team turns toward its ultimate goal for the season: A Region 6-3A title.
"In our gym, there's two boys pictures of region championships up on the walkway, and there's a gap right in the middle," Tipton said. "I've got the girls convinced that they're going to win the region championship and go in the middle."
