TUNNEL HILL — Northwest Whitfield’s Bruins ended the non-region portion of their season with a victory Friday, edging the Darlington Tigers 21-17 after a back-and-forth battle and massive plays by Myles Mays and Isaiah Foster in the game’s final moments.
In a game that saw the Bruins and Tigers fight tooth-and-nail up and down the field — and a scoreless fourth quarter — Northwest (4-1) fired up when it counted most when the Bruin defense flared up and kept Darlington (2-2) within their own territory with minutes left.
Then, with 1:15 left to go in the fourth, Mays was able to break through the Tiger offense and sack Darlington quarterback Sammy Kunczewski on the Darlington 15, bringing them to fourth down.
In a last-ditch effort, Kunczewski threw a Hail Mary pass with a minute left in play, only for Foster to get in the way of a potential catch. From there, the Bruins ran out the remaining time on the clock to secure a their final non-region victory of the season.
The game began with an almost immediate rocky start for the Bruins when, on the fourth play of the game, Bruin quarterback Gavin Nuckolls’ third throw was an interception by Darlington’s Talan Shirey.
A holding penalty on Darlington afterwards negated an early Kunczewski-Shirey connection TD, but the Tiger offense made up for it with a 40-yard Henry Ledbetter rushing touchdown, putting Darlington ahead 6-0 early in the first after a successful PAT.
With 14.7 seconds left to go in the first quarter, Darlington attempted to add 3 points with an 8-yard field goal attempt, but the kick was a little too low as the ball bounced off the post, ending the quarter with a Darlington 6-point lead.
In the second quarter, the Bruins answered back boldly with a Caden Ramsey batted pass at the Darlington 40-yard-line. Mays would find the ball falling into his arms as he ran for a Bruin TD on an interception return score. A JJ Plaza PAT tied the game 7-7 with 9:08 left in the first half.
With three seconds left before halftime, Darlington’s Hendrix Jones was able to put up three more points for the Tigers with a 10-yard field goal after a long Darlington drive.
After the half, the Bruins offense showed more signs of life in an eventful third quarter when Jacob Lea barreled into the end zone for a 26-yard rushing TD, pancaking a Darlington defender on the 10-yard-line along the way. After another successful PAT, Northwest saw themselves in the lead for the first time in the game with the scoreboard reading 14-10 with 6 minutes left in the third.
Not to be outdone, Kunczewski answered with a handoff to D’marion Floyd, resulting in a 20-yard rushing TD and a PAT, putting Darlington back ahead 17-14. With 32 seconds left in the third, Northwest would score the final points in the game to put them over 21-17 after a 2-yard rushing TD courtesy of Cameron Collins followed by another Plaza PAT.
The Bruins would not score again in the final quarter, but they did not have to as Northwest’s defense, which struggled throughout the game, was ultimately able to hold off Darlington until they ran out the clock after the crucial Mays and Foster plays.
“We’ve got to start faster,” said Bruins head coach Josh Robinson. “The good side of that is we finished really strong but we were a little lethargic on defense. If we get going on offense we can get pretty good, but we need to get going quicker. That’s the moral of the story.”
Friday night marked the second time the Bruins and Tigers battled each other. During their first face-off last year, it was Darlington who squandered Northwest’s chances of winning 41-33 in Rome despite a late Bruins comeback attempt.
“We’ve got to watch film and look at the mistakes that piled up,” Robinson said. “We missed so many tackles that could’ve been big plays on defense, but instead turned into big plays for them. But we survived it and that’s just something about these kids and the coaching staff I have. Both did a great job tonight.”
The Bruins have next week off before hosting fellow Region 7-4A team Sonoraville on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Northwest’s first region game of the season.
Darlington’s Tigers will travel to Trenton next week when they match up against Dade County at 7:30 p.m.
