The Dalton State College women's golf team started the day two strokes off the lead but grabbed the lead early and pulled away late for a 25-stroke victory in the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship Wednesday at Robert Trent Jones at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville, Alabama.
Second-ranked Dalton State (897, +15) repeats as conference champions with No. 14 Loyola (904, +40) in second. No. 7 William Carey (917, +53) was third, while Faulkner (979, +115) was fourth. Blue Mountain (Miss.) (988, +124) rounded out the top five.
"I could not be more proud of the team. The goal is always to win a championship. To come into a final round with everything on the line and put up a record performance says all that needs to be said," Dalton State head coach Jim McGrew said.
Round 1
It was a solid start for the Lady Roadrunners on Monday with a 295 (+7) that put them in second place, two shots off the lead held by Loyola. Cameron Daniel and Sydney Hermann tied for fifth after rounds of 1-over 73. Two other Lady Roadrunners were in the top 10 with Mailey Buzzell (74, +2) in seventh and Rylie Kosney (75, +3) tied for eighth.
Megan Donahue shot 77 (+5) as the fifth player in the lineup. Hanna Bullard and Ella Cress played as individuals, with both shooting 79 (+7) to tie for 16th.
Round 2
DSC remained two-shots behind Tuesday, matching Loyola with a 302 (+14). Buzzell climbed into the top five in fourth with a 2-over 74. A trio of 76 scores finished out the top four scores with Hermann, Kosney, and Donahue hitting the 4-over number.
Daniel was the fifth score with an 81 (+9) on the day. Bullard and Cress each moved up with solid rounds of 76 (+4) and 77 (+5) respectively.
Round 3
Kosney was on fire during the third round Wednesday, finishing with a new course record 6-under 66 to come from six shots off the lead and tie individual medalist honors. Not to be outdone, teammate Buzzell carded a 3-under 69 capped off with a birdie at No. 18 to tie Kosney for the medalist title.
As a team, Dalton State shot 6-under 282 to repeat as SSAC Champions. Daniel shot even-par 72 on the day to finish tied for eighth overall, while Hermann ended the tournament in the top five after a round of 3-over 75.
Donahue posted 78 (+6) as the fifth score for the lineup and came away with a tie for 12th. Individuals Bullard and Cress ended the tournament with rounds of 77 (+5) and 80 (+8) for finishes of 13th and 16th.
"Just a great performance by all of the ladies," McGrew said. "Rylie and Mailey individual co-champions, Rylie a new school and course record, team conference records, just unbelievable performance when it matters the most."
Individual awards
Like the men, the women brought home plenty of individual honors as Hermann won the SSAC's Player of the Year, Kosney Newcomer of the Year and McGrew Coach of the Year.
Five Lady Roadrunners made All-SSAC: Daniel, Hermann, Buzzell, Donahue and Kosney. Kosney and Cress made the All-Freshman team, while Bullard, Daniel, Buzzell and Donahue were All-Academic selections. Kosney, Buzzell and Hermann also made the All-Tournament team.
