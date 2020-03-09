Tennis tournament benefits Hamilton's cardiac services

It’s not too late — please participate!

The 2020 Terry Wood Memorial Doubles Tennis Championships are March 18-21 at the Lakeshore Park Tennis Complex in Dalton. Entry fee is $25 per player for men’s and ladies’ doubles, 18 and older, and a junior division which includes singles matches only for high school, middle school and tournament players.

A cookout for participants and their families is Friday, March 20, at 6 p.m.

All registrants receive a Terry Wood Memorial Doubles Championship T-shirt. Entry deadline is Friday, March 13. Entry forms are available at Lakeshore Park or by emailing the North Georgia Tennis Association at nogta1@charter.net or stacyjunkins@windstream.net.

Terry Q. Wood, who passed away in 2005, was a local businessman who loved tennis.

To honor his memory, his family introduced the Terry Wood Memorial Doubles Championships, with a goal to assist with local health care services, such as cardiac care services for the community through Hamilton Medical Center.

