Terry Q. Wood was a local businessman and avid tennis player who passed away in 2005 after experiencing a heart attack. In 2006 to honor Wood’s life, his family and friends drew on his love of tennis to launch a memorial tournament, the Terry Wood Memorial Tennis Championship, and set a goal to donate proceeds from the event to benefit local healthcare services.
The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation has been honored to be the recipient of proceeds from the event since 2015 on behalf of Hamilton Medical Center’s Cardiac Care Services.
“The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation is always grateful for contributions received on behalf of Hamilton Medical Center, but especially thankful when our friends choose to support foundation programs and events which advance healthcare in Northwest Georgia,” said Scott Sellers, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation board chair. “With the rapidly evolving changes happening in cardiac care, investments in heart health are critical to maintaining high quality patient care. Given the impact of heart health on Terry and his family, our friends with the Terry Wood Memorial tournament understand the need for excellence in cardiac care. We could not be more proud of their commitment.”
The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, Hamilton Health Care System’s philanthropic arm, has pledged to prioritize the expansion of cardiac services at Hamilton as its next fundraising focus.
“The Terry Wood tournament aligns perfectly with the foundation’s healthcare priorities,” said Patsy Ogles, foundation coordinator. “We are grateful to this group of community-minded tennis players and for the North Georgia Tennis Association coordinators for the event, Deb Wells, Stacy Junkins, Lisa Douglas and others, for consistently impacting healthcare.”
For information on how individuals and organizations can partner with the foundation to support healthcare projects, technological advancements and innovative programs and services, contact Jane Snipes, executive director of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, at (706) 272-6128 or jsnipes@hhcs.org.
