On his first day back working out with his teammates on the Christian Heritage School football team, rising junior Evan Lovain was just grateful he came prepared.
“If I didn’t drink this much water, it would’ve been a challenge,” said Lovain, gesturing to a mostly-empty gallon jug that was full of water an hour previously.
Lovain, and athletes like him around Northwest Georgia and the rest of the state, spent Monday in a school-sanctioned team workout for the first time since March, before the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), forced school closures. Beginning Monday, the Georgia High School Athletic Association allows heavily-regulated workouts for member schools. Several local high schools were taking advantage of that right on Monday.
At Murray County High School, after football players waited in a line at 6-foot intervals to have their temperature taken, a group of about 20, including coaches, took the practice field shortly after 9 a.m. Staying socially distant is a GHSA requirement, as is a fever check and small group sizes.
"I thank the GHSA, our administration and athletic directors for getting us a plan together," Murray County football head coach Chad Brewer said. "It was a great first day considering everything that went into it."
Indian players ramped up to activities slowly, doing plenty of stretches and calisthenics to adjust to activity after the long layoff. The group remained spaced widely apart as they ran through drills and received instruction from coaches. The teams are unable to use sport-specific equipment yet, per the GHSA.
"We're going to get them acclimated doing stretches and agility work, just to get them moving their bodies around a little bit," Brewer said.
Murray County schools are holding off on using weight rooms too for this first week back to develop a sanitizing plan, but Lovain and his group of Christian Heritage linemen spent part of their morning lifting weights and part out on the turf of the school’s football field for drills, sprints and stretches.
“It’s been good to have everyone back,” Christian Heritage head football coach Jay Poag said. “We’re a little behind on our cardio, but we’ll work on that.”
Lovain, hydration worries aside, was glad to be out on the field.
“The best thing about it is just seeing everybody out here working again,” Lovain said. “That’s really what we’ve missed.”
With the COVID-19 outbreak still very much a danger, Lovain said he trusts that the safety measures taken by the GHSA and the school will help keep him and his teammates safe. Lovain understands the necessity of the rules, he said, but hopes to return to normal soon.
“I think everything is going to be fine by the time the season starts. Maybe these rules will mellow out, but nobody is down because of them,” Lovain said.
