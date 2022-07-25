TUNNEL HILL — As the Northwest Whitfield High School football team gathered around head coach Josh Robinson at the end of Monday’s practice, the coach listed a couple of important countdowns.
It was 11 days until a scrimmage with Calhoun on Aug. 5, and just 25 days until the Bruins open the season against Pepperell on Aug. 19.
For the Bruins, and other high school football teams across Georgia, Monday began the official countdown to the start of the season.
“It’s great to be back to football. I think everybody’s always excited to count down to college or high school football,” Robinson said. “We’re really close to everything happening. It’s a great first day, but really we have to keep climbing that ladder. We have to be better tomorrow or we’re getting worse.”
The Bruins gathered Monday for the first official practice of fall camp. Northwest players ran through plays, drills and conditioning with a helmet on but no shoulder pads yet — that comes next week.
The Georgia High School Association mandates a five-day acclimation period of practices without pads before teams can begin contact drills next week.
Still, the familiar sounds echoed around Northwest’s practice field Monday morning. Whistles, shouted instructions and the spritz of a water dispenser resonated around the field.
“I think it’s the best first day we’ve had in a long time,” said senior linebacker Jax Brooker. “We had a really good day with high intensity. It’s been a long summer. I’m just ready to get my pads back on and get back in it.”
Brooker is one of a pair of Brookers who will lead the Bruins on the field in 2022. Brooker is a starting linebacker, while his cousin, Owen Brooker, is entering his fourth season as a starter at quarterback for the Bruins. He’s started since he was a freshman.
Robinson said the team will need to replace and name 12 starters by the time fall camp wraps up.
Teams from around Whitfield or Murray counties hit the field for Monday’s practice, most of them in either morning or evening to avoid forecasted highs of nearly 90 degrees.
Dalton was scheduled to hit the field for practice Monday night. The countdown to the season for Dalton ends with a game on Aug. 19 at home against North Murray. It’s the first meeting between the two schools from neighboring counties.
Southeast Whitfield practiced Monday morning as the lead-up to an Aug. 19 opener against Coosa continues. Coahulla Creek opened practice Monday ahead of an Aug. 19 showdown with Murray County and new Indian head coach Kurt Napier.
Christian Heritage opens the season the same day against North Cobb Christian.
