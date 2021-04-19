'The last word': Street renamed, Dalton State scholarship announced honoring late champion basketball coach Tony Ingle

When Dalton State College fans make the trip to the Dalton Convention Center to watch the Roadrunner basketball team this fall, they'll drive in on a street now named for a figure who has his fingerprints all over that basketball program.
At a ceremony outside the convention center on Monday, Dalton Mayor David Pennington announced that a stretch of Dug Gap Battle Road outside the convention center will be renamed Tony Ingle Parkway, honoring the Whitfield County native who played and coached in Dalton in a career in basketball that sent him to jobs across country. Ingle died in January.
"Anybody that knows Tony knows that it's not hard to get the last word in with Tony, it's impossible," Pennington joked. "Finally, Tony, we get the last word. We are renaming the street, in front of here, Tony Ingle Parkway."
Tony's wife, Jeanne Ingle, attended the ceremony and spoke about how much Dalton played in their lives.
"I know how much Tony loves Dalton, and I know how much he loves y'all," she said. "You're just such a big part of his life and a big part of our lives."
Ingle was the Dalton State basketball coach who led the program in its revival in 2013 after the college had not fielded a team for several decades. The Roadrunners won an NAIA national championship in 2015, and Ingle retired in 2018. Ingle's involvement at Dalton State began long before he coached the team.
After graduating from North Whitfield High School, Ingle played at then-Dalton Junior College in the early 1970s. A coaching career took hip to stops at Alabama-Huntsville and Brigham Young, where he was the interim head coach for the majority of the 1996-97 season. Ingle then coached at Kennesaw State from 2000-2011, leading the Owls to a Division II national championship.
The event welcomed friends and family of Ingle along with figures of Dalton State's past and present. Pennington recalled before the crowd when he got the call from Ingle that the coach would be removing his name from consideration for the athletic director position at Dalton State as the college made plans to revive its athletic programs. Pennington said he would never forget where he was when he got the call.
"That was very hard," Pennington said. "We were so hopeful that we would get Tony back in Dalton. I didn't know he had a plan with his buddy Derek (Waugh), obviously."
Waugh, a current Dalton city councilman, was eventually hired to the job, and Ingle was brought on to be the basketball coach instead.
"Tony told me 'I'm just not ready to give up coaching,'" Pennington said.
Also speaking at the ceremony was president Margaret Venable, who announced another honor in Ingle's name: the Tony Ingle Memorial Basketball Scholarship. The award will be given annually, and the inaugural winner will be announced at a Dalton State basketball game this fall. It's being funded through private donations and the Dalton State Foundation.
"This serves as a reminder to future generations that Tony Ingle was beloved by this community and his alma mater," Venable said. "Just as Tony touched the lives of countless young men he coached over the years, future basketball athletes will feel his influence over their lives."
State Sen. Chuck Payne read a resolution honoring Ingle that the Senate passed earlier this year, presenting a copy to Ingle's family attending the event.
"He was so much more than just an amazing basketball coach," Payne said before reading the resolution. "I think his family would have us know that he was an amazing husband, amazing father and an amazing man of his own faith. He was always teaching, and his example was a great lesson to many young men and young women."
