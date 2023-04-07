When Colten Ponder moved to Dalton in 2021 he was in a bit of a pickle.
He and his now-wife were looking for a way to stay active in their new city.
That’s when they noticed what looked like a section of miniature tennis courts in Brookwood Park.
Ponder got out of the pickle by taking up pickleball.
“I had never heard of it at that point,” Ponder said. “We were just looking for a way to stay active together, and this sounded a lot better than the traditional running together. Ever since then we’ve been playing a lot.”
Pickleball is considered the fastest growing recreational sport in the United States. The game played with a ball, paddle, net and skill had about five million players of various levels of involvement two years ago, as Ponder was discovering it, according to a report by the Association of Pickleball Professionals. That number exploded to 36.5 million by August 2022.
And, partially thanks to the efforts of Ponder, the city of Dalton and local parks and recreation departments, that growth is happening here in Whitfield County, too.
The sport is sort of a cross between badminton and tennis, played on a smaller court than tennis. A pickleball court is 20 feet wide and 44 feet long, compared to a 60-foot-by-120-foot tennis court. Players play in either singles or doubles configurations, batting a wiffle-like ball back and forth across a net.
“The magic of pickleball is it’s easy to learn, but hard to master,” said Brandon Mackie, the co-founder of Pickleheads.com, a website that helps players find courts and other players in the local area. “Beginners can go out their first time, learn the game, have fun and even win a few games. But advanced players stay challenged, and keep coming back for more. This dynamic is a big reason why pickleball continues to grow like crazy.”
“It’s great even just for exercise, even if you don’t play at a super advanced level,” Ponder said. “There are a lot of muscles that it works that are kind of neglected.”
That pick-up-and-play approachability drew in Ponder, so much so that he’s helped create an organization that hopes to grow the sport in his new home.
Ponder is a founding member and board member of the Carpet Capital Pickleball Club. What started as an informal group to help connect interested players is now an official nonprofit organization, incorporated by Ponder.
“I’ve just become sort of infatuated with it. There are so many nuances and details. I don’t think you’ll find a pickleball player that doesn’t like to talk about it,” Ponder joked.
There are six dedicated pickleball courts in Dalton currently, all at Brookwood Park. The Mack Gaston Community Center, Riverbend Park and Edwards Park offer the sport on indoor basketball courts.
The courts at Brookwood were converted from tennis courts in 2020.
The club formed in part to ask for more courts in the area.
“It’s growing exponentially, and there are really not enough courts nationwide,” Ponder said. “So that’s really why we formed to try to just grow those opportunities. The courts are packed, and there are only six in the city.”
Dalton City Council members told the group at an October meeting that the city is looking to expand the number of courts.
“The goal for us is a similar complex to Lakeshore Park’s tennis complex, but dedicated for pickleball,” Ponder said.
Lakeshore Park has 20 tennis courts.
A recent tournament, organized by the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department with assistance from the pickleball club, showed the rising popularity of the sport. In February, the Dalton Convention Center hosted the Red Carpet Indoor Rally, in part at the urging of Mayor David Pennington.
There were 92 participants in the tournament, which was on 12 courts set up on the concrete floor in the exhibition arena. Connections with pickleball clubs in Chattanooga and Cartersville helped draw visitors to Dalton.
“I had faith that we were going to hit 60 or 70, but that surpassed my expectations,” Ponder said.
Ponder said the club will work with local schools to encourage the growth of the sport at younger ages. The group hopes to fund school clubs with paddles and balls.
After all, players from just about any age group can compete together.
“If you’re athletic and quick, that’s all beneficial, but I’m an ex-college basketball player, I’m 30 years old and still in pretty good shape, and I get demolished by some 65-year-old men that I could beat in a footrace backwards,” Ponder said. “It’s multi-generational in that way.”
The court is small enough that differences in athleticism are not as pronounced as in tennis, where players run a larger width of the court.
“There are 60- and 70-year-olds on the same pro tours as 20-year-olds,” Ponder said.
Though pro tours are far removed from the typical pickleball experience.
“Pickleball is a social activity as much as it’s a sport,” Mackie said. “You also almost always play pickleball as doubles, which leaves many opportunities to socialize and meet players.”
A majority of those involved with the Carpet Capital Pickleball Club play socially or to stay active, Ponder said.
Even after his time as a “serious” pickleball player winds down, Ponder said, he doesn’t see himself putting down the paddle when he gets older.
“This is my golf,” he said.
