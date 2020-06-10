The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with Christian Heritage's Evan Lester

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes from the safety of a secluded corner of his home office. Quarantine Chronicles is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Monday morning unofficially marked the start of Evan Lester's senior football season.
After the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Lester and other athletes around the state had been unable to workout as a team. Monday morning, he and his Christian Heritage School teammates took the field together for the first time since March, when schools closed to students.
"We're trying to train like we're going to be out on the field in a few months," Lester said. "It was good to be out there again."
Also a basketball standout at the school, Lester's future prospects in college are in football, where the 6-foot-3, 210 pound athlete is being recruited as a defensive back. Lester has picked up scholarship offers in the offseason from Bucknell University, College of the Holy Cross, Eastern Kentucky University, Fordham University, Georgia Southern University, Georgia State University, Jacksonville State University, Liberty University, University of South Florida, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech University, Western Carolina University and Wofford College. As he heads into his final season, Lester is focused on improving.
"Im just taking it one day at a time and working hard and everything will align how it's supposed to," Lester said.
Lester spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Question: What are you up to while staying home?
Answer: I've definitely gotten to spend a lot more time with my family, and we're usually 100 miles per hour. It's been kind of a blessing in disguise to be able to slow down and spend more time with them.
Q: Do you have any goals for your senior season?
A: Obviously, everyone wants to win the state championship, the goal is to go undefeated in the regular season and go through the playoffs and win, and I think we have a shot at doing that. Personally, I want to be the best I can and help my team win.
Q: What has the recruiting process been like?
A: I've had some good people and good teammates to get me to the position that I am right now and helped me through this process. I really just want to play my best and hopefully keep on getting them. I'm very thankful for the ones I do have.
Q: What are you like off the court/field?
A: I think a lot of high school kids would say this, but I love hanging out with my friends. I'm a real personal person, and I love going to hunt and fish with them.
Q: Who is someone you look up to?
A: My dad (Stan Lester). Anything that I strive for, he is always there and he's someone I can always talk to. He's a person I look up to for sure.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: I don't know if I have a favorite, I just really enjoy watching the game. With me being at free safety, I love the way Ed Reed and guys like Kam Chancellor (former NFL safeties) play.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: “American Sniper." I appreciate what the military does for us, and that just kind of gives you a taste of what all they go through and how bad it can get overseas.
