The 'Quarantine Chronicles': A Q&A session with Christian Heritage's Riley Reece

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting phone interviews with area athletes. “Quarantine Chronicles” is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Christian Heritage School's Riley Reece normally spends his summers preparing for football season, but this year has a few added caveats.
First, the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to a stunted workout schedule for the defensive end and the rest of his teammates. Reece, who has stuck to just football in his high school years, is planning to restart another sport after football season is complete.
"I played baseball for Christian Heritage in middle school, then I kind of left it behind after that," Reece said. "Coach (Jamey) Middleton, the head baseball coach, approached me about playing again, and I thought it would be a good idea."
Reece said that firm baseball foundation leaves him with the confidence that he can find success in his old sport.
"I've played baseball since I was a little kid and always loved it," Reece said. "I think I'll jump back into it and do well."
Reece spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Q: How has your life changed during the COVID-19 outbreak?
A: I've been spending a whole lot more time with family. I don't really like being inside a whole lot, but it's been nice to be with my family a lot more.
Q: What have workouts been like since they resumed last month?
A: I'm excited for the season, and everyone is really happy to be back out there.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: Hopefully, I want to go to college and play football.
Q: Have you had much contact with college programs yet?
A: I'm still waiting on those. After what happened last season, with the season cut short, it kind of messed me up. I'm thinking in this coming season college coaches will hopefully contact me a little bit more.
Q: Why did your season get cut short last year?
A: After homecoming in October, I got in a wreck and got a DUI (driving under the influence) and got arrested. I was very fortunate with the school even letting me come back this year. We were having such a great season last year, and I kind of just threw that all away.
Q: What did you learn from that experience?
A: I learned to be smart and not put myself in bad situations like I did that day. It's not worth it, and no one should drink and drive.
Q: What are you like off the field?
A: I like to hang out with friends a lot and spend time with my family.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Probably (former NFL linebacker) Ray Lewis. I like that he is such a leader.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: “Remember the Titans." I just love how both races come together, especially in the time we're in today, it just always speaks to me. I love how the team comes together and makes things work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.