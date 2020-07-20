Editor's note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting phone interviews with area athletes. "Quarantine Chronicles" is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Throughout the spring, Coahulla Creek High School's Wright Nelson was anxious to get back to working out with his football teammates.
After the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) led to the end of in-person school instruction in March, teams had been unable to meet for organized workouts until June. The rising senior wide receiver and cornerback had been working out on his own, but is thankful now that he's been back on campus going through workouts under the guidance of first-year Creek head football coach Danny Wilson.
"It was tough coming back," Nelson said. "Coach is always going to push you a little harder than you push yourself. It's hard to lift by yourself not being able to see your friends. Once we got back into the habit of everything, things started going better. I've always liked coach Wilson. He's one that, if someone is slacking, he'll get on you and let you know."
Nelson, who is also on the Colts golf team, spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Q: How has your life changed during the COVID-19 outbreak?
A: Honestly, since all this started, I started to work a lot more with my friend on his grandad's farm. That helped him out, and I was able to earn a little more money.
Q: Do you have any goals for your senior season?
A: Football-wise, I want to just try and get my name out there as best I can for colleges. In golf, I want to see our team get to state. Last year, we had a really good team, but the season ended up getting cut short.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I've had some colleges reach out about football, but not a whole lot yet. I've sent my application in to Kennesaw State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech. I'm looking towards going into electrical engineering. As a kid, I always liked messing around with wiring, and my dad works for an electrical contracting company.
Q: What are you like off the field?
A: I'm mostly just golfing and working, but when duck hunting season comes around, I love to do that, too.
Q: Is there someone in your life that you look up to?
A: My father (Todd Nelson). He's always been my little league coach ever since I was little. He's always been the one to stand there and push me and make sure I was doing everything the right way. There were no shortcuts, it was the right way or the highway.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: I'd probably have to say Joshua Dobbs (former University of Tennessee and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback). I'm a Tennessee fan.
