The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with Coahulla Creek's Gage Seibenhener

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes from the safety of a secluded corner of his home office. Quarantine Chronicles is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Coahulla Creek High School’s Gage Seibenhener may have seen the end of his senior year of high school fade away into a house-bound routine thanks to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), but he has never stopped preparing for the next level.
Seibenhener, a star forward on the school’s basketball team, recently committed to attend Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, where he will continue playing basketball about 45 minutes away from his home.
“There were a couple of schools that wanted me to visit from farther away, but I didn’t want to be too far away from home,” Seibenhener said.
Seibenhener said Covenant, a private Christian school that competes in NCAA Division III athletics, also offers the spiritual aspect that he was looking for.
"I also liked that it was a Christian college, too, and it’s smaller,” Seibenhener said. “That and being close to home made it the right fit.”
Seibenhener spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Question: What are you up to while staying home?
Answer: I’ve been spending more time with family. I’ve picked up fishing more, I’ve been fishing quite a bit.
Q: How have you been preparing for your time at Covenant during quarantine?
A: I still play probably four times a week, whether it’s with my friends or by myself at my house. I have a goal and a pretty open area at home.
Q: Do you have any goals you would like to meet prior to your freshman season?
A: I would like to move to more of a wing. I’ve been a post player most of my high school career. I’d like to work on my ball-handling and try to gain some weight.
Q: What do you think you have gotten out of playing sports in high school?
A: I definitely learned a lot from my coaches. Instead of just teaching us about basketball, they teach us how to be men, too, as well. I had really good relationships with all my coaches and teammates as well.
Q: What are you like off the court?
A: I’m pretty laid back for the most part. I like to hang out with my friends and pretty much do anything outdoors. I’m not one that likes to just be cooped up inside, I like to be outside doing different things.
Q: Who is someone you look up to?
A: Definitely both of my parents. They both work really hard to make sure I have everything I need and push me really hard to be successful.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Definitely Kobe Bryant (the former Los Angeles Laker who died in a helicopter crash in January). He was basically the basketball hero when I was growing up, he’s been my favorite player since I was little. I was actually at my sister’s birthday party when I heard he died. I really didn’t believe it at first, I thought it was some kind of joke.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: “Lone Survivor.” I’ve always liked military movies, and I’ve thought it was the best one I’ve seen.
