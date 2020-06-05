The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with Coahulla Creek's Katelyn Richards

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes from the safety of a secluded corner of his home office. Quarantine Chronicles is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Katelyn Richards was late to find basketball, but she's glad she did.
Softball was the sport of choice for Richards growing up, but that all changed in eighth grade. She had played basketball some in recreation leagues, but finally decided to join her school basketball team at North Whitfield Middle School.
"I just loved to play," Richards said. "I realized that basketball kind of took over my passion that I had for softball."
A few short years later, and that decision paid off. Richards stopped playing softball by her freshman season at Coahulla Creek High School to focus on basketball. In her junior season for the Colts, Richards averaged 16.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, leading Creek to a 20-8 record and being named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State team in Class 3A and All-Area First Team by the Daily Citizen-News.
Now, It's Richards' goal to earn a scholarship to play basketball in college.
"I've gotten some exposure, but I really want to amp it up this year and broaden up my options so I can really pick where I want to go," Richards said.
Richards spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about her life since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Question: What are you up to while staying home?
Answer: I've really enjoyed it, honestly. I enjoy going at my own pace and getting what I need done early in the day so I can relax later.
Q: How have you been preparing for your senior year during quarantine?
A: I have a goal at my house, so it's been easy to go out and shoot and stay active. Sometimes I go out to the courts in Varnell and workout.
Q: Do you know what you want to do for your career?
A: I really want to be a high school math teacher and coach a girls basketball team. I don't know where yet, but I think I want to do that.
Q: What are you like off the court/field?
A: I really like being outdoors. We go hiking and kayaking, and I like to do that sort of thing. I like to go fishing, but I'm not very good at it. I really like to spend time with my family.
Q: Who is someone you look up to?
A: My dad (Brent Richards). He's my biggest supporter throughout, and he always has believed in me and knew I had potential. He's had to sacrifice a lot of time and money for me to play travel basketball.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Candace Parker (former University of Tennessee and Los Angeles Sparks basketball player). She is a famous post player, and that's what I am. I like watching her play and keeping up with her.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: "Step Brothers." I like watching funny movies. I don't like scary movies or anything, I like comedies.
