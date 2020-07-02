The 'Quarantine Chronicles': A Q&A session with Dalton High's Emily Brunson

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting phone interviews with area athletes. “Quarantine Chronicles” is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
If you don't find Emily Brunson on the softball diamond, there's a good chance you may find the upcoming Dalton High School senior around animals.
She goes from pitching strikes from the mound to pitching in on Tuesday nights at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. When she's not there, she's at home with her dogs, maybe playing with a dachshund puppy she recently brought home, Oliver.
"I've been playing a lot with him," Brunson said of Oliver. "At the humane society, I take care of the dogs. We'll let them out, and I'll play with them. I like volunteering there, because I love taking care of animals.
With time counting down toward softball season, Brunson hopes to soon return to her other love after a long layoff due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
Brunson spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about her life since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Q: How has your life changed during the COVID-19 outbreak?
A: I've just gotten to spend more time with my family.
Q: Do you have any goals for your senior season?
A: I just hope that we can come together as a team and maybe go back to state in Columbus (for the state playoffs) like we did in my sophomore year.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I know I want to play college softball, but not really much beyond that yet. I don't know what I want to do as a job.
Q: Have you had much contact with college programs yet?
A: Not yet, I'm still working on that.
Q: What are you like off the softball diamond?
A: I just like to spend a lot of time with my family and friends.
Q: Is there someone in your life that you look up to?
A: My parents (Cindy and Kevin Brunson). They always give me good advice, and they come to all my games and tournaments and practices.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: I don't really have a favorite athlete, but I really like Braves baseball.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: "Roped." It's about a cowboy and a rodeo.
