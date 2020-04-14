The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with Dalton High's Zoe Dales

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes from the safety of a secluded corner of his home office. Quarantine Chronicles is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Between a late start, an injury and a pandemic, Dalton High School’s Zoe Dales didn’t get a senior track season.
Due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), spring sports seasons were cancelled across organization and classification lines, including the Georgia High School Association track season.
“I went into track kind of late because I had basketball,” Dales said. “Then I learned that I had a knee injury and I couldn’t run. I never got to put on my spikes and race in my final year of track.”
The basketball, softball and track standout at Dalton didn’t suit up for one of her three sports for her final high school season, but she’ll continue her career at the next level.
Dales plans to run on the track team at Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. At Dalton, she has competed in the 400-meter, the 400-relay and the 1,600-relay.
“I feel very blessed for the opportunity,” Dales said.
Dales spoke with the Daily Citizen-News about her life since the outbreak forced the cancellation of the remainder of the high school sports year.
Question: What are you up to while learning from home?
Answer: We do digital learning, so I’ve been keeping up with school. Because I’m running track in college, I can’t fall back too far. I look for every big hill in Dalton, and I just run up it five times. I go on long walks to occupy my time. For hobbies, I do some art projects and stuff like that.
Q: Do you like staying at home, or would you rather be in school?
A: I was excited for it when they first called it off, because I was sure we’d be going back after spring break. Now, getting into the routine of not seeing my friends every day, I’d much rather be going to school. I get to do this on the weekends, so why would I want to do it every day?
Q: What has been your favorite moment of your high school sports career so far?
A: In softball, we were playing against Harrison. I play center field, and this girl hit one that was going to go over the fence, but I caught her home run. That was really cool for me.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?
A: I’m a very social person, so I made a bunch of new friends this year. I’m just grateful that I had the opportunity to meet more people in my school that I had never met before.
Q: Who is one person you look up to?
A: My dad, big time. He has never missed a single game in my whole life. He’s a very good role model. He’s my biggest fan, and I’m his.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: “Forrest Gump.” Since I was in elementary school, it’s been my favorite movie.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: Hulu, 100%. I spend all of my time, like if I’m running, or if I’m just hanging around the house, I always have something playing on Hulu.
