The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with Murray County archer Casey Blevins

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes from the safety of a secluded corner of his home office. Quarantine Chronicles is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.
For Murray County High School outgoing senior Casey Blevins, archery has always felt like his home sport.
“When I was younger, I played baseball and football, but I just never could get into it,” Blevins said. “When I got to middle school, I got into archery for the school team. I started getting better, and by 11th and 12th grade I started becoming successful. I enjoy it, because it made me feel like I was a part of something.”
Blevins was part of Murray County’s archery program that finished fifth in the state this year at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) finals. Blevins was eighth in the state on the individual leaderboard.
Blevins’ arrows have whizzed and thudded their way into a bullseye of a goal for him: a scholarship offer to be on an archery team in college.
“I have a scholarship offer for archery to Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee,” Blevins said. “I want to go there, but another part of me wants to go to Dalton State to stay close to home. It’s a hard decision.”
Amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Blevins is spending his time practicing shooting while he weighs that decision.
Blevins spoke with the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the outbreak of COVID-19.
Question: What are you up to while staying home during the outbreak?
Answer: I’m usually just playing video games and stuff to pass the time after I got done with my schoolwork.
Q: Do you have a home shooting range? Is it harder to shoot and practice during quarantine?
A: I’m still practicing, probably three times a week. I shoot out in my yard just to make sure I’m keeping up with it.
Q: You seem very passionate about archery as a sport. What do you like about it?
A: Archery is not for everybody, but I think everybody should at least respect the sport. You have to have the right mentality and the right mindset, you have to be steady, and you have to practice a lot. I just love the game. It’s a passion for me.
Q: What are you like off the range?
A: I’m pretty chill. I like listening to music and playing video games. I spend a lot of time with family. I think a lot about the future. I’m a huge "Star Wars" fan. I watch sports a lot, I’m a Kentucky fan for football and basketball.
Q: Who is someone you look up to?
A: My parents, definitely. They’ve done everything for me to give me a better life. Seeing them in the stands after I shoot is an amazing feeling.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns guard, former Kentucky Wildcat). He’s an amazing shooter. In 2015, when Kentucky went 38-0 before the title game, he was my favorite player on that team.
Q: Who is your favorite fictional archer from movies or books?
A: Probably Robin Hood. When you shoot an arrow and bust the nock of another arrow, we call it a Robin Hood. I’ve always thought that was pretty cool.
