The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with Murray County's Lincoln Puryear

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes. “Quarantine Chronicles” is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Murray County High School rising senior Lincoln Puryear is just glad to be on the field again.
The football, basketball and golf standout returned to workouts with his teammates last week after a long layoff due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). High school teams were allowed to resume regulated workouts June 8.
"It has been good," said Puryear, a tight end and defensive end in football and a basketball forward. "I really missed during the quarantine being out there with my brothers and teammates."
Puryear spent his time during the layoff working out individually, preparing to hopefully return for his senior seasons in his three chosen sports. The more organized workouts still bring with them an adjustment.
"It was a little tough to get back out there in the heat, but it wasn't too bad," Puryear said.
Puryear spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Question: What are you up to while staying home more?
Answer: I've been working a lot and trying to save money. I work out and try to spend time with my family. I go swimming and golfing a lot.
Q: Do you have any goals for your senior year?
A: As a player goal for football, I want to be more consistent. On defense, I want to get in and get more sacks. In basketball, I want us to come together and win the region championship and make a run at state. In golf, I want to lower my score.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I would like to attend college. I'm still undecided, but I'm leaning toward Dalton State just to stay closer to home and maybe work after class.
Q: Do you have a favorite moment in your high school sports career so far?
A: We went to North Murray and beat them in basketball my freshman year. It was definitely a proud moment to start off my freshman year.
Q: What are you like off the court/field?
A: I like to swim and play golf with my buddies. I like to hang with my friends and go to the lake.
Q: Who is someone you look up to?
A: Both my parents (Conrad and Pam Puryear). They support me in what I do, and they made me the player I am today.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Since I'm a defensive lineman, I'm going to go with (Chicago Bear) Khalil Mack. As a defensive lineman, I want to have his pass-rushing skills and the feet and hands of (Los Angeles Ram) Aaron Donald.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: "Happy Gilmore." I like golf, and it's a classic golf movie to sit down with the family and enjoy anytime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.