The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with Murray County's Nancy Lopez

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes from the safety of a secluded corner of his home office. Quarantine Chronicles is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.
When her senior school year and soccer season abruptly ended in March, Murray County High School's Nancy Lopez had a new challenge: How to fulfill her duties as senior class president without attending classes.
Amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), local schools shuttered last month while spring sports seasons ceased. Lopez played center midfielder for the Indian soccer team. Now, she's helping her senior class make the most out of their remaining weeks of sequestered schooling.
"It definitely wasn't what I expected to be," Lopez said. "Our counselors reached out to me and, because I'm class president, wanted me to organize some stuff for the seniors even though we can't physically be there. This week is actually our virtual senior week. We've been dressing up and taking pictures at home. I've made videos for the seniors. It's not what we wanted, but we're trying to make the most of it."
Lopez spoke with the Daily Citizen-News about her life since the outbreak forced the cancellation of the remainder of the high school year.
Question: What are you up to while learning from home?
Answer: I'm still trying to practice as much as I can soccer-wise and get some exercise. With the class president stuff, I'm trying to stay involved with the school.
Q: Do you like staying at home, or would you rather be in school?
A: I definitely would rather be in school.
Q: What was your reaction when you first heard that your soccer season was over?
A: When I first heard, it made me upset, but I thought we could go back after the two-week time period. When it was canceled, it was I did get to experience through the seasons I did get to have.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I plan to attend the University of Georgia in the fall. I took a campus tour back in December, and it just really felt like home immediately with the community and the people. I want to major in marketing and minor in fashion merchandising.
Q: What has been your favorite moment of your high school sports career?
A: My dad was at every game, whether it was at home or like three hours away. Just being able to look up at the stands and seeing him there cheering me on.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?
A: Everything overall. Just all the little moments, like going to football games, just being with my friends or class president events that I had to plan.
Q: Who is someone you look up to?
A: Definitely my dad. He's just always been there cheering me on. He gives me good advice after my games. He doesn't tell me what I want to hear, he'll tell me what I need to hear.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Alex Morgan (a soccer player who starred on the United States women's national soccer team). I admire her dedication to soccer. I know she's pregnant right now, but she's still doing exercises and drills as much as she can because she's so dedicated to the game.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: "The Outsiders." I just like the way it's made, I think it's unique.
Q: What is your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: I probably spend a lot of my time on TikTok just looking up videos.
