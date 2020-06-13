The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with North Murray's Cade Petty

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes from the safety of a secluded corner of his home office. “Quarantine Chronicles” is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Cade Petty's decision to transfer to North Murray High School was about a chance to be a part of something special with his family.
The rising senior had been at Murray County High School until this spring, but transferred to North Murray in March. There, he'll get the chance to suit up alongside his brother, freshman Judson Petty, in football this season.
"We both sat down and decided it would be great," Petty said. "I've got friends on both ends, and he's been up there his whole life. We decided that I could move up there and play together for a season."
Petty transferred just before the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) led to the shuttering of schools. With area high school athletic programs resuming workouts recently, Petty was finally able to meet a lot of his new teammates.
"I had a bunch of friends on both sides, but there was a lot of my new teammates that I hadn't gotten to meet yet," Petty said. "It was nice to get out there with them."
Petty plans to play football, basketball and baseball during his senior year at his new school. On the football field, Petty describes his role as a "utility" player. He'll line up as a running back, slot receiver, linebacker and wherever the Mountaineer coaching staff wants him.
Petty spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Question: What are you up to while staying home?
Answer: It's been kind of weird not being able to get out and do much, but I was kind of slim, so I made it a goal to workout and put on weight, and I managed to put on about 15 pounds of weight. I'm at 6-foot-1, 182 now.
Q: What was it like to resume workouts this week?
A: It was a lot of fun just being able to get out on the field again, even if we can't use a football yet.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I want to go into medicine and study to be a physical therapist.
Q: What are you like off the court/field?
A: There's not much I do other than sports. I'm a workout-holic. If sports aren't going on, I'm usually in the weight room. I like to swim, so I go to the river with my buddies a lot.
Q: Who is someone you look up to?
A: Both my parents (Leigha and Brad Petty). They are always at every game. They don't miss unless there is something dire.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: I'm a Georgia fan, so, I guess Herschel Walker (the Bulldogs' Heisman Trophy-winning running back).
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: I don't think I really have one. I don't really watch a lot of movies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.