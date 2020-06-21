The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with North Murray's D'Ante Tidwell

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes. “Quarantine Chronicles” is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
For North Murray High School's D'Ante Tidwell, the quarantine brought on by the new coronavirus (COVID-19), has meant trying new things.
The rising senior normally makes a name for himself on the football field and basketball court for the Mountaineers, but between working out for his official sports, he's found some time to get into some new sports.
"Here lately, I've been just fishing and golfing," Tidwell said. "Since quarantine started, I went to go fishing, and I've done that and golf ever since. That's something I do now."
Tidwell said he wouldn't trade that free time for being back on the field. North Murray, along with schools across the state, began holding offseason workouts last week after an almost three-month layoff caused by the closure of schools.
"It's been great," Tidwell said of returning to the field. "There's a lot of energy, because we missed each other."
Tidwell holds offers to play football in college as a slot receiver from both the United States Naval Academy and United States Military Academy.
Tidwell was reached this week for an interview while waiting to begin a round of golf. He spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Q: Do you have any goals for your senior year?
A: The number one goal is to come out on top in our region. Personally, I want to catch the ball more this year in football, since that's how I'm being recruited.
Q: What has the recruiting process been like?
A: It's been great. I have a lot of coaches to text and call me. It's different. When a new coach talks to you, you get nervous. It's a good feeling.
Q: Who is someone you look up to?
A: My grandfather (Glenn Tidwell). He's sick, and he can't get out much to watch my games, so when I go over there we talk about my games. He watches them live, because my mom goes live for him.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Jalen Ramsey (Los Angeles Rams defensive back). He's not cocky, but he's confident. I like that about him. He trash talks, and I'm not a trash talker, but I love the way he plays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.