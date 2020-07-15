The 'Quarantine Chronicles': A Q&A session with North Murray's Noah Lunsford

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting phone interviews with area athletes. “Quarantine Chronicles” is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
If you ask Noah Lunsford, last season's playoff run was just the beginning of more to come for North Murray High School's football program.
Lunsford played running back and linebacker as a junior for last year's squad that finished with an 11-2 record and recorded the school’s first Elite Eight appearance in the Class 3A playoffs.
As a returning senior, Lunsford believes the Mountaineers can return to the lofty bar set by the 2019 Mountaineers, despite the departure of a number of seniors.
Those departures included quarterback and University of Georgia-signee Ladd McConkey and Chaisen Buckner, who will suit up to play for the United States Naval Academy.
"People say we lost a lot of players, but, we've got a lot of speed, and we're just as dangerous," Lunsford said. "As a team, I expect us to go on deep in the playoffs again. We're just hungry, and we're ready to get back out there."
Lunsford, who also competes in 100- and 200-meter events on the North Murray track team, spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Q: How has your life changed during the COVID-19 outbreak?
A: I’ve been working out at home at lot. I go fishing a lot too, because you can go out in the woods, and there's no one really around you. That's another hobby I picked up.
Q: Do you have any goals for your senior season?
A: Individually, I want to be there for my team. I want to be a stronger runner and get a little bit faster so I can hopefully get some colleges looking at me.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: My dream college to go to is Georgia. After football, I thought about being a physical trainer with sports.
Q: What are you like off the field?
A: This is going to be my senior year, so I want to spend time with my friends and family before I go off to wherever. I want to make the most of my time here.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: For football, (New York Giants running back) Saquon Barkley, and for track, (sprinter) Usain Bolt. Barkley is just an all-around great athlete. He's strong, and he can run the ball really well. Nobody thought that Bolt could be a sprinter because he's so tall, and he's just insanely fast and proved everybody wrong.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: Gosh, I like a lot of movies. Probably “Remember the Titans.” "All American" is my favorite show, because it's about a football player that made it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.