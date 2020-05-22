The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with Northwest Whitfield's Nick Upchurch

Contributed photo

Nick Upchurch

Editor's note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes from the safety of a secluded corner of his home office. Quarantine Chronicles is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Northwest Whitfield High School's Nick Upchurch was in the same situation as countless other student athletes this spring.

Upchurch, who runs in 400-meter and 800-meter races for the track team and is a member of the cross-country squad, was a few meets into the track season when it stopped.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the spring sports season was first suspended in March and then cancelled. Upchurch, a rising senior, is just thankful it's not over yet, and he still has a chance to interest a few more college track coaches.

"At first, it didn't really feel real," Upchurch said. "I kept telling myself we would be back in two weeks. I was just bummed out once everything got cancelled. I really felt bad for the seniors."

Upchurch spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the outbreak forced the cancellation of the remainder of the high school sports year.

Question: What are you up to while learning from home?

Answer: I've been running and working out every chance I get. Other than that, I've been hiking and going to the lake with my family just to pass the time.

Q: Do you like staying at home, or would you rather be in school?

A: At first I liked staying at home, then staying at home got boring. I just miss my friends and teachers at this point.

Q: Do you have any goals for your senior season?

A: I'd love for our team to win the region championship, and I'd love if I could do my part to make that happen. I'm hoping I can run under two minutes for the 800 and attract some college interest.

Q: What are you plans for after high school?

A: I've been lucky enough to pick up some offers recently, and I'm really excited to see where I end up.

Q: What has been your favorite moment of your high school sports career?

A: Definitely when I won my first race in track. That kind of gave me the confidence to know that I could hang with anybody.

Q: What are you like outside of sports?

A: I'm a really social person. I'm always doing something with my friends. This time without them has been really hard.

Q: Who is one person you look up to?

A: Both of my parents honestly. They're there at every meet, no matter how far away the meets are.

Q:Who is your favorite athlete?

A: (Miami Heat guard) Jimmy Butler. He went through a lot of adversity when he was coming up. I liked how nobody believed in him. I feel like I can relate to that.

Q: What is your favorite movie?

A: "Forrest Gump." I cry at the end every time.

Q: What's your favorite app on your smartphone?

A: Snapchat. It's just being able to message my friends.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you