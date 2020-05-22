The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with Northwest Whitfield's Nick Upchurch

Editor's note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes from the safety of a secluded corner of his home office. Quarantine Chronicles is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Northwest Whitfield High School's Nick Upchurch was in the same situation as countless other student athletes this spring.
Upchurch, who runs in 400-meter and 800-meter races for the track team and is a member of the cross-country squad, was a few meets into the track season when it stopped.
Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the spring sports season was first suspended in March and then cancelled. Upchurch, a rising senior, is just thankful it's not over yet, and he still has a chance to interest a few more college track coaches.
"At first, it didn't really feel real," Upchurch said. "I kept telling myself we would be back in two weeks. I was just bummed out once everything got cancelled. I really felt bad for the seniors."
Upchurch spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the outbreak forced the cancellation of the remainder of the high school sports year.
Question: What are you up to while learning from home?
Answer: I've been running and working out every chance I get. Other than that, I've been hiking and going to the lake with my family just to pass the time.
Q: Do you like staying at home, or would you rather be in school?
A: At first I liked staying at home, then staying at home got boring. I just miss my friends and teachers at this point.
Q: Do you have any goals for your senior season?
A: I'd love for our team to win the region championship, and I'd love if I could do my part to make that happen. I'm hoping I can run under two minutes for the 800 and attract some college interest.
Q: What are you plans for after high school?
A: I've been lucky enough to pick up some offers recently, and I'm really excited to see where I end up.
Q: What has been your favorite moment of your high school sports career?
A: Definitely when I won my first race in track. That kind of gave me the confidence to know that I could hang with anybody.
Q: What are you like outside of sports?
A: I'm a really social person. I'm always doing something with my friends. This time without them has been really hard.
Q: Who is one person you look up to?
A: Both of my parents honestly. They're there at every meet, no matter how far away the meets are.
Q:Who is your favorite athlete?
A: (Miami Heat guard) Jimmy Butler. He went through a lot of adversity when he was coming up. I liked how nobody believed in him. I feel like I can relate to that.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: "Forrest Gump." I cry at the end every time.
Q: What's your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: Snapchat. It's just being able to message my friends.
