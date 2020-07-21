The 'Quarantine Chronicles': A Q&A session with Northwest Whitfield's Silas Griffin

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting phone interviews with area athletes. “Quarantine Chronicles” is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
When his track season ended abruptly in March, Northwest Whitfield High School's Silas Griffin knew he was missing out on a chance at a possible state title.
Griffin, who placed second in the state in the high jump during his freshman campaign in 2019, had his chance at a championship in 2020 ended when the spring sports seasons were shut down due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.
"It was horrible finding that out," Griffin said. "The guy who had won the year before graduated, and I was second."
Griffin, who also suits up as a cornerback on the Bruin football team, spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Q: How has your life changed since the outbreak of the virus?
A: It's been weird. It honestly stinks that we can't get out much.
Q: Do you have any goals for your junior season?
A: I want to win state in track this year, but I also want to break the school record for high jump. It's 6 feet, 6 inches. I actually got that at my last meet, but it doesn't count, because it wasn't through the school.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I definitely want to keep competing in track in college, I just don't know where yet.
Q: What are you like off the field?
A: I mostly just like to hang out with friends.
Q: Is there someone in your life that you look up to?
A: My dad (Shane Griffin). He’s my motivation to keep going. He's always pushed me further.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Hunter Woodhall (a track athlete who competes with two prosthetic legs). I just like how he was able to be great even though he had so much in his way.
