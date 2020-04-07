Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes from the safety of a secluded corner of his home office. Quarantine Chronicles is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Heading into a mid-March baseball game against Ridgeland High School, Southeast Whitfield High School senior Adam Sowder didn’t know what to expect.
Amid the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), sports leagues were shutting down and suspending seasons.
“One of our coaches told us to play that one like it was our last, because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Sowder said. “It was a Thursday night at Ridgeland, and that ended up being the last one.”
The Georgia high school spring sports season was suspended before the Raiders played another game, and it was officially canceled last week, ending Sowder’s time playing sports at Southeast, where he suited up as quarterback on the football team and played center field and pitcher in baseball.
“I was definitely upset, and I’m still a little disappointed about it. I was looking for a good season and something to come out of it at the end,” Sowder said. “I’ve been wanting to get back out there and play, but I guess I can’t now."
Question: What are you up to while school is out?
Answer: I haven’t been able to slack off too much. I have to keep up with my dual-enrollment college classes that are online. I’ve been watching Netflix and playing video games with some of my friends. That’s pretty much how I pass the time.
Q: Do you like staying at home, or would you rather be in school?
A: I think I like staying at home. You can pretty much complete your work and watch the lectures whenever you really want to, you just have to get them done by the due date. Being able to roll out of bed and get your work done is pretty great.
Q: What has been your favorite moment of your high school sports career so far?
A: Last year, I hit a three-run walk-off home run against Heritage. That’s probably it. It was insane. I didn’t think it was going to go out. I kind of lost my mind when it went over the fence, it was wild.
Q: What are your plans for after graduation?
A: I’m either going to Kennesaw State, Georgia or Georgia Tech. I’ve been accepted to all three, so I’ve got a decision to make. I would try to walk on somewhere for baseball if I feel like it.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?
A: Just all being able to hang out together, having a good time and joking around. There’s seven or eight of us that get together whenever we can. Obviously we’re not now. It’s tough not being able to see them.
Q: Who is one person you look up to?
A: My cousin, he graduated from Southeast too a few years ago, Devin Gentry. He definitely had an impact on me and my love for sports growing up. We used to hang out all the time at my grandfather’s house over summer. We’d go outside and play football and play "Madden" on PlayStation.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: (Milwaukee Brewers outfielder) Christian Yelich. He’s great at what he does, and he works hard. He’s a good guy to look up to.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: That’s tough. I’ll say “Avengers: Endgame.” I usually go watch all the Marvel movies. I’m a fan.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: I use Snapchat and Instagram the most. I’ll say Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.