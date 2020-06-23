The Quarantine Chronicles: A Q&A session with Southeast's Ethan Hill

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting interviews with area athletes. “Quarantine Chronicles” is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Southeast Whitfield High School's Ethan Hill has one pretty strong piece of motivation to fuel him through the offseason workouts heading into his senior football season.
The Raiders are coming off a winless season in Hill's junior campaign. With Hill preparing to play quarterback for Southeast in the fall after moving over from wide receiver, he hopes he can guide the Raiders to more victories from his new position.
"It's kind of heartbreaking to be a part of that," Hill said. "I'm looking forward to hopefully helping us to a few victories and lay a good path for some of the younger kids."
Hill played quarterback in youth and junior varsity football, but moved over to wide receiver on varsity with former Raider Adam Sowder quarterbacking the team. With Sowder lost to graduation, Hill looks to step into the shoes of his friend and former teammate.
"I really look up to him quite a bit," Hill said of Sowder. "He broke a few records. I hope to kind of knock him off the board and give him some crap for it. He's a person I want to be like."
Hill spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Q: How has your life changed during the COVID-19 outbreak?
A: The only thing that's really changed is not being able to go out and do stuff. I'd stay in and work out and get my homework done while school was still in session. Lately, I've been outside more and keeping to myself.
Q: What has it been like to resume workouts this month?
A: It feels good to be back out there. It's been promising to see kids work hard. We've been in small groups the past few weeks, and I've been the only senior in their group. I'm taking pride in helping them work hard.
Q: What are you like off the field?
A: I dabble in guitar. I play pretty frequently. I'm a truck guy, so I work on it sometimes. It's a 2012 Dodge 1500. I like fishing and country boy things. I like to cook, too.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I plan to be a mechanical engineer right now. I either want to go straight to Georgia Tech or go to Kennesaw State for two years and transferring.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Tim Tebow (a former NFL quarterback and Heisman winner at Florida). His off the field character does it for me.
