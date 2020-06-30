The 'Quarantine Chronicles': A Q&A session with Southeast's Riso Webb

Editor’s note: With social distancing guidelines firmly established, Sports Editor Daniel Mayes is conducting phone interviews with area athletes. “Quarantine Chronicles” is a Q&A series with local sports standouts about their daily lives during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Southeast Whitfield High School upcoming senior Riso Webb is spending his summer training and waiting for a wrestling season he hopes will still go on amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"I'm still training on my own," Webb said. "I've got a home weight set, and I'm still trying to use it. I used to wrestle six or seven times a week, and since this started, I've barely been able to wrestle."
Webb wrestled last season in the 120-pound weight class, finishing with a 50-5 record and fourth at the Class 4A state meet.
Webb trains for a shot at the title in his senior season despite the constant uncertainty cast on the possibility of high school sports returning by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Sadly, we may not even have a season," Webb said. "If you love your sport, you'll be sad about it. If it doesn't happen, I guess it's not meant to be."
Webb spoke to the Daily Citizen-News about his life since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Q: How has your life changed during the COVID-19 outbreak?
A: I have way more free time. I started a lawn care business so that's been pretty nice.
Q: Do you have any goals for your senior season, should it happen?
A: I really want to try to help build up the team as much as I can this year. I know there are going to be a lot more freshmen coming in.
Q: What do you like about wrestling?
A: I'm in love with wrestling. My brothers and my sisters all wrestle. I started in kindergarten. It teaches you determination, patience and how to get over both losses and wins. When you win, you learn something. When you lose, you learn more.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I really want to enlist into the U.S. Army. My dad was in it, and a bunch of my family have been in the military. It's just been something I knew I wanted to do since I was 13.
Q: What are you like off the wrestling mat?
A: I do a lot of graphic design, and I would really like to try to start small businesses and grow my business skills.
Q: Is there someone in your life that you look up to?
A: My family and my wrestling coaches. They've always been there for me, through my wins and losses. They try to get me places that I don't even know would be possible without their help.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Jordan Burroughs (an Olympic gold-medal winning wrestler and four-time freestyle wrestling world champion). Whenever he loses, he still tries to motivate all the other wrestlers. He's one of the best wrestlers, and it's just awesome to see him on the mat.
