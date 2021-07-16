The champs now have their rings.
The Southeast Whitfield High School boys soccer team received their 2021 state championship rings Thursday night during a ceremony at the school. This past season, the Raiders won the Georgia High School Association Class 4A title by defeating East Hall in the championship game on May 13. Southeast went undefeated (18-0-3), winning every playoff game by at least two goals on the team's way to the school's second state title.
Southeast was one of three Whitfield County high school boys soccer teams to win state titles this past season: Coahulla Creek won the Class 3A championship while Dalton won the Class 6A title.
