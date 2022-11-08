The stage is set.
Four local high school football teams compete in the first round of the state playoffs this weekend, with a pair of teams playing on Friday and two more on Saturday.
The first round of the playoffs are split between Friday and Saturday to accommodate a shortage of high school football officials in the state.
Christian Heritage plays Greene County on the road on Friday night at 7:30, while North Murray is at Roswell’s Fellowship Christian at the same time. Dalton travels to Loganville on Saturday at 6 p.m., while Coahulla Creek plays at Tyrone’s Sandy Creek at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Christian Heritage didn’t win a region game, but thanks to playing in a Region 7-A Division II that had just three football-playing teams, the Lions secured a playoff spot. Christian Heritage is the third seed for the region, and they’ll travel to Greensboro Friday to play Greene County, the second-place team in Region 8.
North Murray entered the last game of the regular season with a chance at a region title and a home playoff game, but a loss to Rockmart Friday put North Murray in a tie for second place in Region 7-2A with Model and Fannin County. The Mountaineers came up on the short end of the tiebreaker, which is based on point differential in region games, plummeting to fourth in the region and being forced to hit the road for the playoff opener. The Mountaineers play Fellowship Christian, the Region 8-2A champion, in Roswell Friday night.
Dalton returns to the playoffs this year after back-to-back losing seasons. The Catamounts grabbed third place in Region 7-5A and travel to play Loganville Saturday night in the first round. Loganville finished the regular season 9-1, with its only loss coming against Region 8-5A champ Jefferson.
Coahulla Creek makes its first appearance in the state football playoffs in school history Saturday night. The 7-3 Colts, like North Murray, entered Friday with a chance for a home playoff game but instead travel in the first round. The Colts’ playoff debut comes against Sandy Creek in Tyrone Saturday night. Sandy Creek is the second-place finisher in Region 5-3A.
