A run of 28 straight points from North Cobb Christian School (1-0) killed Christian Heritage’s chances in a season-opening 42-21 loss in Kennesaw.
The game was tied at 14 midway through the second and Christian Heritage (0-1) trailed 21-14 at halftime, but a third-quarter explosion from the home team left the Lions on the short end in the debut of new head coach Frank Barden.
Out of halftime, North Cobb Christian put up 21 points in less than five minutes to start the third.
A rushing touchdown was followed by a 45-yard pass, then another short rushing score dug the hole to its deepest at 42-14.
NCC wouldn’t score again but wouldn’t need to. Lion quarterback Carter Triplett added a touchdown pass to Dontae Crowder in the fourth quarter, but the Lions couldn’t get any closer.
Triplett accounted for all three of the Lions’ scores, also getting in for two rushing touchdowns in the first half as the Lions briefly tied the game in the second, the latter a 45-yard rumble.
Triplett totaled 170 passing yards and 53 rushing. Sawyer Corn caught five passes for 53 yards.
The Lions outgained NCC on the ground 101 to 92, but North Cobb Christian quarterback Teddy Jarrad piled up 241 passing yards.
Christian Heritage returns home next Friday night to host Temple for the first game of a four-game homestand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.