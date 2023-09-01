CHATSWORTH — After North Murray High School’s 63-35 victory over Ridgeland High School Friday night, Mountaineer head coach Preston Poag was all smiles.
His demeanor was a bit different halfway through the contest.
“Probably the maddest I’ve ever been at halftime,” Poag said. “I got their attention. We didn’t really do a whole lot of adjustments, it was more a tail chewing to get out there and get after it. That’s what I’m so proud of, they responded to that stuff.”
The Mountaineers used a trio of third-quarter touchdowns — and a shutout in the third period — to overcome a 28-22 halftime deficit and put away the visiting Panthers.
“I’m proud of that second half effort, that second half was two different teams,” Poag said.
The Mountaineer offense erupted for 433 total yards of offense in the second half, while holding Ridgeland to 140 yards, only 18 of which came on the ground.
North Murray quarterback Skyler Williams rushed for 204 yards, finding the end zone five times with his legs. The junior broke off 55- and 63-yard scores, also finding scoring three times inside the 10-yard-line. Poag spoke to the effort his quarterback gave during the game.
“They were double and triple teaming (Judson) Petty, so Skyler sort of took over and ran all over the field,” Poag said. “He can run, great balance, and he sort of struggled that first half dropping snaps and making some bad decisions. He made a challenge at halftime, and he was a different player. He was a lot faster making things happen and he wanted to win.”
Williams finished the game with a pair of passing touchdowns, completing 16 of 18 passes for 222 yards. After receiving his way into history books last week, senior Judson Petty rushed for 98 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, also accounting for 35 receiving yards.
The North Murray defense kept the Ridgeland offense at bay for much of the second half, forcing three punts, a turnover on downs and a fumble before giving up a 69-yard score in the game’s final minutes.
The Panther offense made explosive plays in the game’s first half. Ridgeland quarterback Ethan Waters threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, adding another score on the ground en route to the halftime lead. The Mountaineer defense held him to 122 yards in the air in the second half, but the senior still threw and rushed for two touchdowns in the second half.
Ridgeland’s Malachai Hutcheson led all Panther receivers with 211 yards. Waters led the Ridgeland ground game with 77 yards.
With Friday night’s win, the Mountaineers improve to 2-1, while the Panthers drop to 0-2. Ridgeland will return home to Bowers and Painter Field next Friday for its final non-region game of the 2023 schedule against Heritage.
North Murray travels to Tunnel Hill for a non-region matchup against Northwest Whitfield. Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. As far as adjustments for the game against the Bruins, Poag wants his team to start more quickly.
“We’ve just got to come out and play a better first half,” Poag said. “We know Northwest will be good, it will be a tough game. We’ll have to have a good week at practice, and it was good we got no one hurt.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.