It's becoming an annual tradition for at least one Whitfield County high school to win a soccer state championship, and a new annual tradition is rising to meet Soccertown's excellence on the field.
Three Whitfield County state champions — Christian Heritage, Coahulla Creek and Dalton all won Georgia High School Association state titles in 2023 — were honored last week at the third annual Soccertown celebration.
Started in 2021 as a chance to celebrate the three local state champions that year — Creek, Dalton and Southeast Whitfield — the event keeps rolling as the state champions keep rolling in.
Held at Burr Performing Arts Park in Dalton, the event honored the trio of state champions as well as the soccer scene as a whole in Whitfield and Murray counties. Todd Hudgins and Juan Azua of the WDNN soccer show Monday Night Futbol served as the masters of ceremony as local teams took the stage in front of an assembled crowd at the park.
Brad Ramsey and Misty Silvers organized the initial celebration, and the group has grown into a full-fledged non-profit organization with aims of continuing to promote youth soccer in the area.
"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to each and every member of our incredible community who has been a part of this journey," the group wrote on social media. "Together, we've built something truly special that showcases the passion and skill of our talented soccer players."
Beginning two years ago with the goal of raising money to offset costs for state championship rings for the high school programs, the event, has now raised $53,000 through sponsorships from local businesses and merchandise sales over the three celebrations.
This year, in addition to donating funds to the three state championship high school soccer programs, the programs at Valley Point Middle and Eastbrook Middle will receive some of the proceeds. Two $1,000 scholarships are also set to be awarded to local players that will play soccer in college.
At least one Whitfield County program has won a state championship every season since 2016. There were no state championships awarded in 2020, when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the season.
Dalton won its seventh state championship this season, while Coahulla Creek won its second. Christian Heritage won its first GHSA title, giving all six soccer programs in the county a state championship.
