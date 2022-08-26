Christian Heritage School bounced back from a season-opening loss to defeat Temple 21-6 on the road Friday night and get back to 1-1.
After leading 7-6 at halftime, the Christian Heritage (1-1) defense didn’t allow another point from a potent Temple (1-1) offense. The Lions found the end zone two more times to secure the win.
“I’m proud of our effort tonight,” said Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag. “It was a total team win.”
Eli Thomason was responsible for all three touchdowns for the Lions.
A rushing score in the first quarter put the Lions up, and a 40-yard sprint from Thomason early in the third quarter got the Lions some breathing room.
Sophomore quarterback Carter Triplett found Thomason for a 35-yard passing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“Offensively we got a tremendous game from Eli and I thought Carter Triplett led us well again in just his second start,” Poag said. “It’s always exciting to get that first win of the season.”
Temple quarterback Cam Vaughn piled up 270 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in the opener for the Tigers last week, but the Lions held him mostly in check on Friday. He got into the end zone for the only Temple touchdown.
“Our defense played so hard and chased that QB from Temple all night long,” Poag said. “Holding them to six points is just a phenomenal effort.”
The Lions will travel to Rome next Friday to play Darlington, a longtime region foe that is now in a different classification, at 7:30 p.m.
