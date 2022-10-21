Christian Heritage School traded the long bus ride from Dalton to Asheville, North Carolina, for a 56-6 win Friday night.
The Lions (4-5) raced out to a 49-0 halftime lead and downed Asheville Christian Academy (3-6) 56-6.
Eli Thomason rushed for more than 200 yards and scored five first-half touchdowns and Jaylon Gay got in for two of his own.
Three Thomason touchdowns put the Lions up 21-0 after the first quarter.
Thomason broke out for a long touchdown run early in the second quarter, before Gay, who also rushed for more than 100 yards, got on the board with a long rush of his own.
Thomason, a senior, and Gay, a sophomore, each added another to get Christian Heritage’s third and fourth touchdowns of the second quarter.
With reserves taking the field in the second half, Asheville Christian, which plays a freelance schedule in North Carolina, used a passing touchdown to make the score 49-6 after three.
Christian Heritage held down Asheville Christian quarterback Javier Rice, who came in with 30 touchdown passes through eight games, to just the one touchdown on the night. Asheville Christian’s six points were its fewest scored on the season
After coming in at quarterback to relieve Carter Triplett, Evan Hood ran in a fourth quarter touchdown for the Lions.
Christian Heritage bounced back from a loss last week to Region 7-A Division II opponent Bowdon with the decisive win.
Christian Heritage hits the road again next week for its regular season finale. The Lions play region opponent Mount Zion on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
