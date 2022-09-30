After three straight losses, Christian Heritage School got back into the win column Friday after taking down the visiting Ezell-Harding Christian Eagles 70-0.
Eli Thomason scored five rushing touchdowns as the Lions (2-4) welcomed the visitors from Antioch, Tennessee, a Nashville suburb, with 56 first-half points.
“He’s having a phenomenal year,” Lions head coach Jay Poag said about Thomason. “He ran away from these guys tonight. I’m glad to see him do good, he’s a good leader on our team.”
Thomason would put the Lions on his back on the first drive, getting four carries of the seven-play drive, including the last one to start the scoring for the Lions just three minutes into the contest.
Ezell-Harding (2-5), which competed in eight-man football last season, would have the ball for just one play as they fumbled the ball at their own 36-yard-line, and Christian Heritage was able to recover. Quarterback Carter Triplett would hand the ball off three times before Thomason would take a direct snap and go 17 yards for a touchdown, pushing the score to 14-0.
The Lion defense would come out stout again, forcing a three-and-out, allowing them to take over at their own 32 yard line. Triplett found wide receiver Pierce Proctor for a 19-yard completion, setting the Lions up at the 7. Triplett would again hand off to Thomason, who would find the end zone for the third time in the first quarter, widening the gap 21-0 with 1:47 to go in the quarter.
Again the Lion defense would force a three-and-out, capped off with a sack by Duncan Carpenter, which would end the Eagle’s drive.
Thomason broke a tackle and sprinted 28 yards, putting the Lions up 28-0, just 28 seconds into the second quarter.
After another turnover on downs for Ezell, Triplett found Wyatt Brumlow in the end zone, increasing the Lion lead 35-0, with 8:31 left in the first half.
Lions lineman Bronson Barr forced a fumble that would be recovered by the Lions at the Eagle 14-yard-line.
Thomason’s fifth touchdown of the half made it 42-0 with 5:35 left in the half. Thomason would end his night with 10 carries for 110 yards and 5 touchdowns.
More Eagles mistakes would lead to two more touchdowns before halftime, including a 12-yard touchdown run by Sam Wooten, and a 4-yard run by Jackson Locke to end the half 56-0.
The visitors totaled just 48 yards of offense in the game.
Coming out of halftime, the Lions continued to put pressure on the Eagles. Second-half scores from Isaac Watson and Evan Hood would make the game go final at 70-0.
Christian Heritage hosts Mount Pisgah Christian Friday at 7:30 p.m. Ezell-Harding will return to its home state to play Chattanooga Prep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.