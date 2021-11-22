Three second-half Keiser goals burn Roadrunners in NAIA soccer tournament

After securing its first NAIA men's national soccer tournament win in program history, Dalton State College bowed out to top-seeded Keiser 3-0 on Saturday, ending the season for the Roadrunners.
Keiser advanced to the 10-team final site of the tournament in Decatur, Alabama.
In the championship match of the opening site bracket in West Palm Beach, Florida, Dalton State (13-6-1) battled host Keiser (13-3-1) to a scoreless tie into the second half before three late goals broke the game open.
Dalton State had led the shot total in the first half 2-1, but Keiser had 16 shots in the second. Seven minutes into the half, one finally hit. Keiser's Lucas Jacobs broke the tie off of an assist from Alvaro Jimenez Valer.
With the Roadrunners trying desperately to tie the game, Keiser's Hannu Tam scored two goals in the game's final 10 minutes to seal it.
The Roadrunners got three shots on frame, but all were stopped by Keiser goalkeeper Dario Salzer.
Justin Riescher, the Dalton State leading scorer on the season, had two of those shots, while Jurgen Ramirez had the other.
Dalton State knocked off Tennessee Wesleyan in the tournament's opener on Thursday for the program's first NAIA win.
The Roadrunners were semifinalists in the Southern States Athletic Conference this season. Dalton State won the SSAC for the first time last season, going undefeated through the regular season and SSAC tourney before falling in the NAIA opener.
