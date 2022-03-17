With a few minutes left in a heavyweight matchup at Harmon Field Thursday night, it appeared a winner would actually be decided in the Dalton High School vs. Southeast Whitfield boys soccer rivalry game.
The previous three games between the two defending state champions ended in ties, but a Fabian Rodriguez hat trick had Dalton leading 3-1 with under two minutes to go.
Southeast (10-2-3) stunned the Catamounts (10-1-3) with two goals in the final 1:14 of game time to end the rivalry matchup in a draw for the fourth consecutive time.
Nathan Villanueva broke free and sent in a goal with 1:14 to go to put Dalton’s commanding lead back in jeopardy.
With 18 seconds remaining on the clock, a Dalton foul left Southeast with a free kick from about 30 yards out. Southeast’s Angel Garcia stepped in and booted a rocket that curved over the wall of Dalton defenders and glanced just off the fingertips of leaping Dalton goalkeeper Isaac Meza and into the left corner of the net.
“I just can’t put it into words,” Garcia said. “Being able to tie the game up against our rivals is just amazing.”
Sheesh.This matchup just can't decide a winner.Southeast scores twice in the last 1:14 to end this one in a 3-3 draw.Fabian Rodriguez's hat trick got Dalton a 3-1 lead, but clutch goals from Nathan Villanueva and Angel Garcia leave this one knotted. pic.twitter.com/UhodjBZxPh— Daniel Mayes (@ByDanielMayes) March 18, 2022
Garcia was swamped by teammates as he celebrated in front of the sizable Southeast section of spectators. After the buzzer sounded, Southeast’s bench rushed to celebrate on the field for what much more resembled a victory celebration as a dejected Dalton team trudged off the field.
“We never gave up,” Garcia said. “We knew we just had to keep pressuring and the goals would come.”
Defending Class 6A champion Dalton appeared headed for a victory over the defending 4A champs after Rodriguez completed his hat trick with 27:58 left to play.
Rodriguez had broken free and made spectacular moves to shed Southeast defenders on the first two goals of the game to put the Catamounts up 2-0 in the first half. After Southeast’s Diego Ramirez sent in a goal that eventually left the score at 2-1 at the halftime break, Rodriguez burned the Raiders in a similar fashion.
He faked one way and cut the other to discard the last Southeast defender after receiving an excellent setup pass on a breakaway. As the Raider goalkeeper came out of the net to rush him, he deposited the ball in for his third goal and dragged the celebration over to the Southeast section of the crowd.
The Catamounts cruised toward the end of regulation with that 3-1 lead until Villanueva gave Southeast a chance with his rocket with 1:14 to go.
The teams played to a scoreless tie earlier this season, and both matchups last season ended without a winner being decided.
The heated rivals didn’t play each other in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and the last time either program left a matchup with a victory was when Dalton won 3-1 in April, 2019.
Now, the two will have to wait until next season to face off again.
Southeast plays another Whitfield County foe that earned a state championship last season, Class 3A’s Coahulla Creek, Tuesday at 7 p.m, while Dalton plays at Region 5-6A opponent Carrollton Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Prior to the instant classic of a boys game, the Southeast Whitfield (11-1-2) girls were able to grab a victory after an early-season draw with Dalton (9-3-1) of their own.
The Lady Raiders knocked off Dalton 2-1, bouncing back from their first loss of the season Tuesday.
Dalton dominated possession for much of the first half, but it was Southeast that took a 1-0 lead into the break.
Dalton possessed the ball for longer, but the staunch Southeast defense didn’t allow many clean looks at the goal. Instead, Briana Hurtado booted one from long range that Dalton keeper America Quintero was only able to place a fingertip on. The ball trickled through into the net with 24:50 left in the first to give Southeast the lead.
After a high-arcing shot from Dalton leaked into the goal but was negated because of an offside call, the Lady Cats tied the game at the 29-minute mark of the second.
Bailey Gleaton rocketed one from left of the goal, and the line-drive went screaming into the net.
Six minutes later, Southeast regained the advantage.
Tania Dominguez got past the Dalton defense for a breakaway, and Quintero sprinted out of the net to try to make a play on the ball. Dominguez side-stepped with the ball, but was tripped up enough by Quintero to stumble. She was able to control the ball enough to send it into the empty net as she fell to the ground.
Dalton had a few good looks in the final 13 minutes of action, but Southeast keeper Yareli Garcia kept the Lady Raiders in front.
Southeast plays Coahulla Creek in Varnell Tuesday at 5 p.m., while Dalton is at Carrollton Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Also in local soccer action Thursday:
Boys
Coahulla Creek 8, Sonoraville 1
Saul Barcenas had a hat trick with three goals as Coahulla Creek (7-3-3) downed Sonoraville (5-6-2) 8-1 on the road Thursday.
Omar Mendiola had two goals, while Miguel Arredondo, Nathen Camacho and Adal Velasquez each scored one goal.
The Colts host Southeast Whitifeld Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Dalton Academy 2, Drew Charter 1 (penalty kicks)
For the second straight game, Dalton Academy (11-2) needed a shootout round of penalty kicks to grab a victory. The Pumas downed Drew Charter (5-1) 2-1 Thursday.
Regulation ended with the game tied at 1-1, and neither team scored in the two overtime periods.
Dalton Academy made four penalty kicks to Drew Charter’s three to grab the win.
The Pumas host Mount Zion Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Murray County 2, Adairsville 1
Murray County (4-5-1) won its third straight game by downing Adairsville (4-9) 2-1 at home Thursday.
Ian Guzmán and Bryan Reyes scored the goals for the Indians.
Murray hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 3, Chattanooga Christian 2
Northwest Whitfield (7-3-1) got past Chattanooga Christian (0-1) 3-2 on the road Thursday.
Hayden Adams, Nico Cuna and Danny Guerra scored goals for Northwest, while Cuna, Freddy Lara and Eliseo Padilla picked up assists.
The Bruins play West Laurens Saturday at 3 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 3, Sonoraville 0
Coahulla Creek (9-4) shut down Sonoraville (2-9) 3-0 on the road Thursday.
Natalie Brito had two goals, while Estefana Arvizu had a goal and an assist. Valeria Ramirez and Ana Silva also had an assist apiece.
The Lady Colts host Southeast Whitfield Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Drew Charter 2, Dalton Academy 0
Dalton Academy (2-9) dropped a game to Drew Charter (4-1-1) 2-0 Thursday.
Chanel Ibarra managed 21 saves, but she was unable to keep two shots from reaching the back of the net. Yahaira Sanchez had three shots on goal for the Lady Pumas, but couldn’t convert.
Dalton Academy plays Mount Zion on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.