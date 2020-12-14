Title and a turtle: Northwest wrestling defends Conasauga Cup over local teams

The turtle will stay in Tunnel Hill for another year.
Northwest Whitfield High School's wrestling team on Friday defended the Conasauga Cup, a tournament made up of the wrestling teams from Whitfield and Murray county high schools, taking home their third straight win in the annual local event and the turtle-themed trophy that comes with the title.
The Bruins opened the event at Southeast Whitfield by defeating Coahulla Creek 48-25. The Bruins beat Murray County 66-11 in the semifinals. Northwest defeated Dalton 38-36 in a down-to-the-wire final match.
The turtle, a trophy topped with the shelled reptile, has been passed around among winners of the event, which is named for the river that snakes along the border of the two neighboring participating counties.
Tyler Bohannon, who competes in the 132-pound weight class, finished 3-0 with three pins to lead Northwest. Manny Barriero, Eli Johnson, Victor Pineda and Atticus Younas also finished unbeaten in the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.