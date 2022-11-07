The Georgia High School Association cross country state championship meets were held in Carrollton over the weekend, and several local schools sent qualifiers to compete against the state’s best across classifications.
Christian Heritage’s Proctor, Pridgen finish in state’s top 10
Christian Heritage’s boys placed sixth at the Class A Division II meet as a team, led by the seventh-place finish of senior Pierce Proctor.
Proctor finished the 5k (3.1 miles) race in 19:24. Levi Bishop and Noah Simpson finished next to each other in 36th and 37th place, while Drew Ferebee wasn’t far behind in 40th in the 164-runner field. Kaden Hackett was 83rd, Matias Lopez 87th and Rhett Cole finished 111th to round out the Lion runners.
Sirena Pridgen finished second in the girls Region 7-A Division II meet to earn a spot as an individual in the state meet, and she took fourth in the state, finishing 33 seconds behind state champion Isidora Catron of Wilcox County.
Dalton boys grab 11th in 5A
At the Class 5A meet, Eddie Ortiz and Jorge Mares helped power the Dalton boys to an 11th place finish, while Stephanie Rivas and Jackeline Alvarez led a Lady Catamount squad that wrapped up 22nd.
Ortiz finished the race in 17:55.50 for 20th place, while Mares was less than a second behind at 17:56.39 in 22nd. Christofer Lopez (66th), German Santana (95th), Alfonzo Landaverde (101st), Dante Espitia (106th) and David Daniell (155th) followed for the Dalton boys.
Rivas finished in 24:53.97 for 93rd overall, followed closely by Alvarez’s 99th place finish. Ahira Ramirez finished 131st, Ximena Arias was 138th, Teagan Bollwerk was 159th and Katherine Wilson grabbed 163rd.
Strong finish for Creek boys, girls
At the Class 3A meet, Landon Hollis led the way for a Coahulla Creek boys team that finished 12th in the state in team standings, while Dafne Monroy led the Lady Colts to 11th in the girls standings.
Holllis’ time of 18:41.26 was good for 33rd in the individual standings of the boys race. He was followed by Jack Gallegly at 53rd, Cade Marti at 60th, Trey Stanley at 107th, Jace Jackson at 115th, Logan Parton at 165th and Hudson Sherrets at 169th.
Monroy’s time of 24:21.30 secured her 58th place in the field. Kennedy Hughes was 67th, Lilly Lowe was 71st, Estefana Arvizu was 81st, Litzy Reyes finished at 85th, Valaria Ramirez at 87th and Fatima Mora at 149th.
Boys, girls teams compete for both Northwest, Southeast
Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield sent both boys and girls teams to the Class 4A meet.
Southeast finished 15th and Northwest finished 26th in the boys team standings, while Southeast’s girls finished 14th and the Lady Bruins were 16th.
The Raider boys were led by Angel Garcia, who finished the race in 18:24.97 to earn 40th in the boys standings. Garcia was followed by Johnny Silverio (69th), Christian Rivera (91st), Josh Lopez (122nd), Steven Morales (124th), Juan Gonzalez (129th) and Jerry Favela (139th). Gavin Ollis was the top finisher for Northwest with his 62nd place finish in 18:58.78. Ben Cleek (87th), Sawyer Coley (181st), Antonio Segundo (195th) and James Hunt (203rd) followed.
Melissa Hernandez led the way for the Southeast girls with a 55th place finish, and Falestine Sarameh wasn’t far behind in 59th. Karen Garcia (84th), Juliana Ruiz (95th), Jennifer Heredia (110th) and Yeyetzi Perez (138th) followed for the Lady Raiders. Meryl Clark paced the Lady Bruins with a finish in 23:52.54 for 65th place. Lexi Lyon (81st), Henley Green (97th), Sadie Clark (99th), Aubrey Cox (135th) and Jazmin Cortes (167th) rounded out the competition for Northwest.
North Murray sends boys squad, Schmidt as individual
At the Class 2A state meet, North Murray’s boys finished 24th in the state in team standings, while Rachel Schmidt finished 78th as an individual in the girls race.
Freshman Cole Kopsak was the top finisher for North Murray in the boys 5k at the 2A meet, finishing at 52nd with a time of 19:41.38. Avery Kitchens was 101st, Lane Watson was 133rd and Henry Trejo and Christian Stewart finished 170th and 171st. Eli Young finished 187th and Charlie Pannell was 189th.
Schmidt finished 78th among 179 runners.
