The top-ranked Dalton State College men’s soccer team continued to play suffocating defense as the Roadrunners rolled to a 3-0 road win over Talladega Saturday to stay unbeaten.
After a 35-2 shot advantage against Blue Mountain in their last match, Dalton State allowed only one shot from Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) foe Talladega while collecting 31 shots in the Saturday game.
Dalton State (12-0-3, 5-0-1 SSAC) held winless Talladega (0-9-0, 0-7-0 SSAC) without a shot in the first half on its way to a 2-0 halftime lead.
Despite the Dalton State defense, the game remained scoreless through 27 minutes of play.
Once Justin Riescher broke through for an unassisted goal to put Dalton State up at the 27:40 mark, another goal quickly followed.
At 29:01 into the game, Javier Morejon scored off assists from Connor Nixon and Coahulla Creek High School graduate Jaime Mendiola.
With the 2-0 lead, Dalton State kept up the pressure in the second frame. The Roadrunners sent 16 more shots at the Talladega keeper, but Dalton State wouldn’t connect until Riescher scored his second goal of the game with less than two minutes left. Blas Elizondo picked up the assist on Riescher’s team-leading 12th goal of the year.
Riescher tallied half of the team’s 12 shots on goal in the game, with six of his 11 total shots reaching frame. Morejon had three, and Elizondo, Nixon and Northwest Whitfield alum Eliseo Padilla each had one.
The win is the fourth straight shutout victory for Dalton State, which plays Middle Georgia State in Cochran on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Prior to the men’s win, the Dalton State women grabbed a dominant 3-0 win of their own over a winless Talladega.
The Lady Roadrunners (4-5-4, 2-2-3 SSAC) rode a 23-2 shot advantage to its second straight victory.
Dalton State needed just five minutes to score its first goal over Talladega (0-8-0, 0-6-0 SSAC).
Ava Vandoren found an open Nicole Perez for the opening score at the 5:02 mark. It was the first goal of the season for Perez, a Northwest Whitfield graduate.
In the second half, Leticia Coronel made sure that former Lady Bruins would put up all three goals for Dalton State.
The freshman scored the first two goals of her collegiate career, both coming off of corner kicks from Kylie Pritchett. The center back headed both goals into the net, the first in the 63rd minute and the second with 70 minutes gone by.
Another Northwest graduate, goalkeeper Brooke Alvarez, preserved the shutout by stopping the only shot she saw reach goal in the game.
The Lady Roadrunners close the regular season on Thursday at 5 p.m. on the road against Middle Georgia.
