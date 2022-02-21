The state high school basketball tournament begins tonight, with several local teams vying for the state basketball championship. First round games are tonight and Wednesday, while the second round is Friday and Saturday.
Northwest hosts playoff doubleheader Wednesday
Northwest is the only local team to have both its girls and boys programs reach the playoffs this year, and the teams open the Class 4A playoffs in Tunnel Hill on the same evening.
The Lady Bruins (19-9), the Region 7-4A champions, host Region 5-4A’s Mount Zion (18-3) at 6 p.m., followed by the Northwest boys (23-4), who play Region 5-4A’s third-seeded team in Luella (10-14) at 7:30.
The Lady Bruins earned their fourth region title in six years when they knocked off Pickens Friday in the Region 7-4A tournament. They’ll face off against a Mount Zion team that knocked off Hampton in the Region 5-4A tournament to earn a playoff berth. The winner of the first-round game moves on to take on the winner of a first-round matchup between Jenkins and Bainbridge. Northwest would host a second-round game against either team. The Lady Bruins are looking for their seventh consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16.
The Northwest boys missed out on a region championship when its 13-game win streak was ended by Central-Carollton in the Region 7-4A finals on Friday.
The Bruins hope Wednesday’s playoff game marks the beginning of a new win streak that will carry them through the playoffs. The Bruins, after drawing the second-seed in the region for playoff purposes, host a Luella team with more losses than wins. Luella started the season 3-9, but have won five of its last eight, including a run to the semifinals of the Region 5-4A tournament and a consolation game win over Hampton.
If the Bruins get their first playoff win since 2017, they would play the winner of a first-round matchup between Islands and Westover in the second round. Northwest would travel to Albany to play top-seeded Westover, but would host Islands if the Sharks pull the upset.
After setback in region championship, Christian Heritage begins playoffs Wednesday
Christian Heritage’s boys made a run through the Final Four last season, but, if the Lions do it again this year, they might have to travel a bit more.
Thanks to a setback to North Cobb Christian in the Region 7-A Private championship game, the Lions are the second seed for the playoffs instead of the top seed they were last year.
Christian Heritage (19-6) still opens the Class A Private playoffs at home, and the Lions need a win over Mount Vernon (15-10) before worrying about travel plans.
Christian Heritage hosts the third seed from Region 5-3A Wednesday night at 7. A win for Christian Heritage would send the Lions into the second round against the winner of a first-round game between First Presbyterian Day and Savannah Christian. Christian Heritage would host Savannah Christian, but would have to travel to Macon to play First Presbyterian. The Lions defeated First Presbyterian during last year’s playoff run.
Murray County girls set to make first playoff appearance since 2000
The Murray County girls missed out on a region championship when the Lady Indians fell to 26-1 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in the Region 6-3A finals, but Murray is still set to make history when it suits up for the Class 3A playoffs tonight.
The Lady Indians (20-6) make their first playoff appearance in 22 seasons tonight at 6:30 p.m. when they host Region 8-3A’s Franklin County (14-13). Franklin County has won six of its last eight and pushed region champion East Jackson to overtime in the Region 8-3A semifinals.
Murray County is searching for its first playoff win since 1997. If the Lady Indians get it, they’ll play Cross Creek or Mary Persons in the second round. Murray would host Mary Persons, but would face a tough task of a second-round game on the road against Augusta’s Cross Creek.
Cross Creek is the defending Class 3A champion and has just one loss on the year.
Dalton’s girls draw challenging playoff opener at Woodstock’s River Ridge
The Dalton girls competed with Rome and Carrollton at the top of the standings in a tough Region 5-6A for much of the regular season, but the Lady Cats dropped to the fourth seed for the Class 6A playoffs in the region tournament.
Because of that, Dalton (21-7) is bound for a first-round matchup in Woodstock against River Ridge (26-1), a Class 6A semifinalist last year that has just one loss on its record this season. The game starts at 6 tonight.
Behind Region 5-6A player of the year Gracie Ridley, the Lady Cats broke through this year for 21 wins and the program’s first playoff appearance since 2019. Dalton hasn’t won a playoff game since a 2011 run to the state finals, where the Lady Cats finished as runners-up.
Should Dalton pull off an upset, the Lady Cats would travel to play a second-round game against the winner of Lakeside-Evans and Lee County.
Southeast travels to Fayette County for playoff opener
For Southeast Whitfield to advance in the Class 4A playoffs, the Raiders will need to upend a team on an 11-game win streak.
Fayette County (20-8) won its last 11, including a run to the Region 5-4A championship. The Raiders (12-16) travel to Fayetteville to try to end that streak tonight at 7:30.
Southeast, entering the Region 7-4A tournament as the sixth seed, upended Cedartown to earn a surprise playoff appearance. The Raiders finished winless just two seasons ago and won four games last season.
Southeast last made the playoffs in 2019, but the Raiders are searching for the program’s first victory in the playoffs since 1988. If the Raiders are able to end the Fayette County streak, Southeast will play the winner of a first-round game between Dougherty and New Hampstead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.