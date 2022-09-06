The Hope, Health and Healing Trail Run and Fun Run is at Haig Mill Lake Park on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Haig Mill Park and trail are a great venue for being outdoors in a beautiful setting. This event is intended to be a source of healing for the community and to promote healing among the patients who receive free healthcare at the DEO Clinic. Those who cannot be present on can purchase raffle tickets, and the proceeds will provide health to someone from our community.
Race day schedule of events:
• 8 a.m.: Registration opens.
• 9 a.m.: Trail run begins (3.5 miles).
• 9:15 a.m.: Fun Run begins (1 mile).
Awards will be given in the trail run for first place overall male and female, plus placements in each age category. Registration is available at the DEO Clinic website, deoclinic.org.
The DEO Clinic is a free medical clinic serving uninsured adults from Whitfield and Murray counties. Georgia is the fourth-least insured state in the country. The reasons for this are complicated but DEO’s solution is simple — provide a framework for volunteers to stand in the gap between the high cost of healthcare and local people who cannot afford it.
At the end of May, DEO had accepted 189 new patients and conducted 1,240 appointments and labs in 2022. This is possible because of a small staff, 1,427 volunteer hours and community members who believe basic healthcare should not be exclusive to the wealthy.
