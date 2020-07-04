Travel ball gives high school softball programs boost with restricted summer practices

The Georgia High School Association is slowly starting to lift restrictions on summer workouts for member high schools, but high school softball programs don't have to rely on those school-sponsored workouts as much as other sports to get a team in shape.
Softball programs usually get a team in fresh-off a summer season filled with travel softball games and practices. Although the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pushed back the starts for some travel seasons, Northwest Whitfield High School head softball coach Todd Middleton said most of his team is playing a travel softball schedule currently.
"They play a lot of live ball with travel team, and that's normal," Middleton said. "We always get them in pretty good shape, we just have to get everyone on the same page.
Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the GHSA has been allowing school-sponsored workouts since June 8, slowly easing up on some regulations involving group sizes and equipment use.
Middleton said the team has had a few workouts, but a light schedule during the early summer is nothing new for the program.
"We haven't done that much yet," Middleton said. "We've done some conditioning. Usually we don't do a whole lot in June anyway. They're already playing so much with travel teams, and this year they're trying to pack in what they can with everything."
Dalton High School rising senior Emily Brunson said her summer days have been filled with a lot of travel softball.
"I play travel softball for the Force Elite Fastpitch in Dalton," Brunson said. "I practice softball almost every day."
That practice gives way to weekends filled with travel tournaments. Travel teams even give the chance to build camaraderie with high school teammates and relationships with area opponents. Brunson's Dalton teammate, Aliza Martinez, is on the team, along with players from Christian Heritage School, North Murray High School and Northwest Whitfield.
Middleton said restrictions won't have much effect on preparations for the softball season, beyond a heightened focus on sanitizing equipment and maintaining social distancing. Newest GHSA guidelines for workouts, released Wednesday, allow softball teams to hold tryouts.
"We can do everything we would normally do practice-wise, as long as we stay 6 feet apart," Middleton said.
