On Tuesday afternoon, Christian Heritage School's Ben Williamson wasn't sure where he'd end up in college.
By that evening, he'd received an offer and committed to play at Shorter University in Rome, and he was signing his national letter of intent to make it official Wednesday afternoon.
"It all just happened so fast," Williamson said. "I'm just glad to be able to continue playing football along with my teammates."
Shorter is getting a trio of Christian Heritage seniors to add to its roster. In a signing ceremony Wednesday at the school, Bryce Farmer and Trey Kruse also signed to play at the NCAA Division II school. They'd been committed since last month.
Williamson will be a long snapper for the Hawks, while Farmer expects to play defensive back and Kruse will suit up as a defensive end.
The trio were among five Christian Heritage seniors that signed Wednesday. Evan Lester will play at Georgia Southern, while linebacker Ben Hermann will play at the University of Virginia's College at Wise.
"What a great day for our program," Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag said at the ceremony. "This is really the culmination for a lot of hard work that's been put in over four years."
Williamson, who was quarantining due to COVID-19, wasn't at the signing ceremony, but could be seen on a TV screen live signing from his home with his parents.
Farmer earned an offer from Shorter after not suiting up for the football team at Christian Heritage during his sophomore and junior years.
"It was a little bit of a learning curve to come back," said Farmer, who had played as a freshman. "I was just going to give it all I had and have fun. I guess I played well enough that (Shorter) Coach (Zach) Morrison noticed. I still feel like I have a lot to learn."
In his first football season back, Farmer had 60 tackles, one interception, 11 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
"It's really cool just to be able to know a couple of guys going in," Farmer said.
Farmer was the first to commit to Shorter last month, and Kruse followed a few days later.
"The others that I'm going to Shorter with, I actually bonded with as a freshman here," Kruse said. "I had talked with a few other colleges, but Shorter really felt like it was the right fit."
Kruse tallied 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2020.
Kruse said he expects to redshirt during next season at Shorter.
Hermann credits a fellow Christian Heritage senior for helping him get discovered by UVA-Wise, a Division II program in Wise, Virginia. Nash Bingham is set to attend the college to play baseball, and Poag contacted the school's football coach.
"I came into the offseason with just one offer. I talked to quite a few Division II schools, but didn't really get any traction," Hermann said. "Nash hooked me up with the coaches, and it went from there. I really like the coaching staff there, they are all really good guys."
Hermann led Christian Heritage in tackles in 2020 with 120.
Hermann plans on rooming with Bingham at the school.
